 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Pricing Released at $30,875 US / $36,995 CAD

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 chevrolet traverse
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Chevrolet News / 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Pricing Released: All-New LS Trim Starts at $30,875 US

2018 Chevrolet Traverse Pricing Released: All-New LS Trim Starts at $30,875 US

by Chevrolet, Chevrolet News

Completely redesigned for 2018, Chevy’s all-new mid-size Traverse sport utility will start at $30,875 US / $36,695 CAD for the entry-level LS trim; price includes destination charge less other taxes/fees.

New 2018 Traverse Features

Aside from the bolder, more sculpted (and overall much needed) new exterior styling, the new, second-generation Traverse is a huge departure from the original model that launched almost ten years ago in 2009. And with a growing utility vehicle segment, the timing couldn’t be better as Chevrolet continues to revamp their entire SUV and crossover product line.

For 2018, the Traverse amps up everything from convenience features (Teen Driver, rear vision camera, USB in all three rows, and enhanced Smart Slide seat to provide easy access to the third row, even with an empty forward-facing child seat in place using the LATCH system) to cabin connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, steering wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, MyLink infotainment, the OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, etc.).

The cabin is quieter thanks to active noise cancellation upgrades while the Traverse’s storage gets a huge update with more cargo volume, a hidden underfloor cargo storage, and 23 storage spots throughout the cabin and in all three rows.

2018 Chevy Traverse Trims: New RS and High Country versions

Available in L, LS, LT, and Premier trims, all versions come well-equipped with a good dose of standard features. And for those looking for a bit more sportiness, all-new RS and top-of-the line High Country trim levels will also be available. A Redline package will also be available on the 2018 Traverse Premier, featuring a blacked-out appearance with red accents.

Learn more – 2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 chevy equinox 2.0l turbo review amee reehal (1 of 20)

Chevrolet, Chevrolet Reviews

First Drive Review: Exploring Nashville in the All-New 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2.0L Turbo

Chevy’s redesigned Equinox compact SUV gets a boost with a new 252-hp 2.0L turbo engine and 9-speed transmission for 2018.… Read More »
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Auto News, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet News

Track-Ready: New 650-hp 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE Unveiled

Lighter, Tighter with Performance Upgrades, the new 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is made for the track Off the assembly line,… Read More »

Car Reviews, Chevrolet Sierra, GMC, GMC Reviews

In Pictures: 2016 GMC Sierra Denali - The Light Duty Heavy Luxury Pickup

A light duty pickup with all the luxury, here's a breakdown with photos of the 2016 GMC Sierra Denali for those looking… Read More »
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Chevrolet, Chevrolet Corvette, Culture

Throwback: 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

With only 35,426 original miles,  this one of a kind 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible will definitely turn some heads. The… Read More »
2018 chevrolet traverse

Auto News, Chevrolet, Chevrolet News

All-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Debuts at Detroit Auto Show 2017

New luxury High Country and sporty RS trims for 2018 Traverse We’re noticing GM is adding a little more curvature… Read More »
2016-chevrolet-equinox-review

Car Reviews, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Reviews

2016 Chevrolet Equinox Review: Updated Styling with all the Cabin Space

Updated for 2016, the Chevrolet Equinox offers new wheel designs, new available safety features, and a larger color touchscreen. In… Read More »
Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 fuel cell electric vehicle

Adventure Vehicles, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet News, Concept Cars, Off-Road Vehicles, Overland Vehicles

Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 Concept: US Army and GM create ultimate midsize truck

Just recently, Chevy brought back its popular midsize Colorado pickup, but nothing like this: say hello to the Chevrolet Colorado… Read More »
2016 chevy malibu

Car Reviews, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Reviews, Featured

In Pictures: The 2016 Chevy Malibu Plans To Reignite the Mid-Size Sedan

Sure, everyone's flocking to CUVs, but the classic sedan is still relevant. The new 2016 Chevy Malibu hopes to pave new paths… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us