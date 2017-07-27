2018 Chevrolet Traverse Pricing Released at $30,875 US / $36,995 CAD

Completely redesigned for 2018, Chevy’s all-new mid-size Traverse sport utility will start at $30,875 US / $36,695 CAD for the entry-level LS trim; price includes destination charge less other taxes/fees.

New 2018 Traverse Features

Aside from the bolder, more sculpted (and overall much needed) new exterior styling, the new, second-generation Traverse is a huge departure from the original model that launched almost ten years ago in 2009. And with a growing utility vehicle segment, the timing couldn’t be better as Chevrolet continues to revamp their entire SUV and crossover product line.

For 2018, the Traverse amps up everything from convenience features (Teen Driver, rear vision camera, USB in all three rows, and enhanced Smart Slide seat to provide easy access to the third row, even with an empty forward-facing child seat in place using the LATCH system) to cabin connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, steering wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, MyLink infotainment, the OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, etc.).

The cabin is quieter thanks to active noise cancellation upgrades while the Traverse’s storage gets a huge update with more cargo volume, a hidden underfloor cargo storage, and 23 storage spots throughout the cabin and in all three rows.

2018 Chevy Traverse Trims: New RS and High Country versions

Available in L, LS, LT, and Premier trims, all versions come well-equipped with a good dose of standard features. And for those looking for a bit more sportiness, all-new RS and top-of-the line High Country trim levels will also be available. A Redline package will also be available on the 2018 Traverse Premier, featuring a blacked-out appearance with red accents.

