All-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Debuts at Detroit Auto Show 2017

New luxury High Country and sporty RS trims for 2018 Traverse

We’re noticing GM is adding a little more curvature to their typically linear design cues, and the all-new 2018 Traverse is no exception. And when you compare the outgoing 2017 model with the incoming 2018 Traverse, they’re worlds apart, and in all the right ways. Overall, still bold and refined the new Traverse looks sleeker with rounded out design elements at the grill and in the rear — all inspired by Chevrolet’s full-size SUVs. Premium elements are prominent including chrome accents, LED signature lighting and available D-Optic LED headlamps.

Two New Trims

Two new trims will be available for 2018: the High Country and the RS. The High Country is more luxury, featuring premium content and technology, including a unique interior trim featuring Loft Brown leather appointments with suede accents, 20-inch polished wheels, High Country badging, D-Optic headlamps, standard twin-clutch AWD and power-fold third row seats.The sportier RS will feature a 2.0L turbocharged engine that provides a unique driving experience, with more maximum torque than the V-6. It is also paired with the nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse hits dealerships Fall 2017.

