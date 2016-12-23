Weekend Essentials #12: 4 Last Minute Tech Gift Ideas for Christmas 2016

Sure, you’ve only got a couple days until Christmas — and still haven’t bought those gifts. It’s all good. Here are 4 of the latest and greatest things in tech, from the FINsix Dart-C USB-C Laptop Charger to lighten the load; LG’s new ProBeam Laser Projecter which technically isn’t out yet but we had to include it because it’s worthy (sorry); the q-JAYS Anniversary Edition Earphones for high-end music needs; and the Kamerar iPhone 7 Plus Dual Lens Zoom Kit for the iPhone/photographer looking to step up his photo game in 2017.
Kamerar iPhone 7 Plus Dual Lens Zoom Kit
The iPhone 7 Plus has two lenses, so why settle for a zoom or macro lens that works with just one of the two? Kamerar’s iPhone 7 Plus Dual Lens Zoom Kit features Ztylus optics on each dual-lens unit, which slides into a slot on the included case and can then be retracted or positioned in front of your device’s cameras with the flick of your thumb. The lens sets comes with both a Macro Zoom which allow for shooting extreme closeups and a Fisheye/Telephoto lens that adds a fisheye effect over the standard camera and boosts the zoom on the iPhone’s existing telephoto camera. [via]
Learn more at Kamerar – $45 US
LG ProBeam Laser Projector
The LG ProBeam Laser Projector is bright as day and small enough to be considered portable — the latter which can’t be said in any way or form of comparably sized television sets. This webOS-powered projector comes equipped with a laser engine that produces, at the highest brightness, up to 2,000 lumens of wall-illuminating light, projecting video in full HD onto a suitable wall in broad daylight. At just 4.6 pounds it can be lifted and moved around easily, and its I-shaped laser innards make it far narrower (and perhaps a bit taller) than typical projectors. The device also comes equipped with Miracast to wirelessly play content from smart devices, Bluetooth Sound Sync for pairing with speakers or headphones, and includes one LG Magic Remote for controls. [via]
Available in 2017. Read the press release at LG – $TBA
q-JAYS Anniversary Edition Earphones
Built around the same high-resolution armature drivers as their q-JAYS, the q-JAYS Anniversary Edition earphones manages to refine the already spectacular-sounding reference earphones while commemorating the brand’s 10th year making audio equipment. The compact metal injection molded stainless steel housing of each earphone is polished repeatedly for a slightly sooty but reflective shine and paired to sound isolating silicone ear tips in five sizes as well as one pair of memory foam Comply tips. Each side packs in two armature drivers — one for lower frequencies and another that handles midrange and highs — behind an acoustic filter that cleans the sound for precise acoustics with stunning clarity that can accentuate otherwise overlooked and unheard details in music you’ve listened to for years. Despite their compactness the included high-purity oxygen-free copper cables (also twisted to minimize external electromagnetic interference), distinct to the Anniversary Edition, can be unscrewed and removed if they ever need replacing, avoiding you the need to toss the pair should the cables eventually fail. And the same goes for the laser-cut protective filters that block dust and dirt from entering. [via]
Find them at JAYS – $349 US
FINsix Dart-C USB-C Laptop Charger
Following up on their tiny laptop charger comes the FINsix Dart-C USB-C Laptop Charger which is, unsurprisingly, the smallest USB-C laptop charger to date. Instead of relying one one of several proprietary charge cables that match your computer the Dart-C charges up Apple Macbooks, Google Pixels and Chromebooks, plus the ZenBook 3, amongst others, using a single universal USB-C cable and outputting 65W. It’s without a doubt far lighter than most laptop chargers as well, both reducing the weight and volume of your carry. [via]
Preorder at FINsix – $100 US
