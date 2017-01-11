 New Motorcycles: Triumph Introduces 2017 Street Triple S, R and RS

New trio of motorcycles from Triumph promise to be lighter, more agile, with better handling.

Triumph has revealed its new Street Triple lineup featuring three new bikes to suit every rider’s needs. Starting with the Street Triple S, this bike has their new 765cc engine that pushes out 113 hp and features a Showa suspension at the front and rear, traction control settings, road and rain driving modes, an updated LCD instrument panel, and LED headlights.

You’ll like this: Ghost in the Machine: A 1971 Triumph Tiger Reunites with Past Owner

Taking it up a notch to the Street Triple R, riders will get a boost to 118-hp, Brembo M4.32 brakes, assist and slip clutch, adjustable Showa RSU, two additional driving modes (sport and rider), DRL headlights, and a lower ride height option. At the top of the line, the Street Triple RS gets all the standard equipment mentioned before as well as 123-hp, Brembo M50 monobloc brakes, adjustable Showa big piston fork front suspension, Quickshifter, and a Track driving mode. [Via]

Check out the video below.

The Triumph Street Triple family will be starting at $9,900 in the U.S. and $11,200 in Canada.

Learn more about these bikes – Triumph Motorcycles

