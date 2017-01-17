 Top 10: Best Gear of 2016 - For Adventure, Your Home, Or for the Kids

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

  • Garage Needs: The BuchholzBerlin Branch Knife Rack For Rustic Style
  • The Rumpl Puffe-: Heated Blanket on the Go + Can Charge Your Devices
  • Gear: The 911 Soundbar brings the Porsche GT3 to your room
  • The Deejo 37g Folding Knife Review: Pocket Innovation
  • Ultimate Stereo: $24,000 Lamborghini Ixoost Esavox Speaker System
  • The Leatherman Tread Review: A Multi-tool for your Wrist
  • Gear: New Balance 998 Grand Tourer Inspired by Auto Races
  • Gear: Oru Kayak Beach Foldable Kayak
  • Jeep Revolution BFR-3 Pedal Kart: For Mud Slinging Kids
  • Gear: RC Toyota Land Cruiser 40 Replica Rock Climber
TractionLife Home Page / Gear / Top 10: Best Gear of 2016

The Short List

Top 10: Best Gear of 2016

by Gear

Our Top 10 Best Gear of 2016: For your next adventure, your home, or for your kids

Putting together a Best Gear list isn’t an easy task, especially over the year. We combed through some of gear we posted in 2016 and came up with 10 items we feel make the cut. Again, it’s tough to narrow it down and we could’ve gone on and on, but this short list we feel is a decent collection from making your abode the place it needs to be to gear that belongs in your bag next time you hit the road.

Home Life

For the home, Porsche unveiled the 911 Soundbar — a real rear silencer and twin exhaust taken from a 911 GT3, pumping 200 watts of sound into your space. If Lambo is more your thing, check out the Lamborghini Ixoost Esavox Speaker System selling for a cool $24,000 US. Can you buy a small b-class car for the same price? Yeah, probably. But with two 6.5-inch full range drivers, two 8-inch woofers, and two 1-inch Mylar tweeters to cover the full range of frequencies, the trade off is worth it. Keep your knife game on point with BuchholzBerlin’s collection of Branch Knife Racks that come in three sizes which sport three, four, or five powerful magnets onto which to affix some knives and mounting hardware on the back.

We’ll give the Style honour to the sweet Concepts x New Balance 998 “Grand Tourer” kicks inspired by the rich culture of prestigious auto races, particularly, the grand tourer.

Play Outside

The Rumpl Puffe- Heated Blanket is something a little different for those heading outside; essentially, a heated blanket that can hit 45 degrees, powered by Power Practical 12V battery pack. The Oru Kayak Beach Foldable Kayak got a lot of press last year and for very good reason. Designed for the casual kayaker and featuring a 28-inch width for increased stability, a shorter assembly time of only three minutes, we can see why.

For Fun

We’ve noticed the new pedal karts hitting the market these days are nothing compared to the simplistic versions most of us grew up with. The Jeep Revolution BFR-3 is designed to be nimble and lightweight thanks in part to the double ball bearings steering making this little kart fun to throw into corners. Or if you don’t want your kids playing in mud, The new RC Toyota Land Cruiser 40 by popular Japanese radio-controlled car maker Tamiya might be a better option, which boasts a true-to-scale body replica made from lightweight polycarbonate mounted on an all-new CR-01 chassis.

Product Reviews

We had our eye on Leatherman Tread multi-tool bracelet for awhile and managed to get our hands on one for a proper review, thanks to Jam Collective. Offering both function and style, the Tread is definitely a distinct piece of gear you can actually take with you. And pass security. Finally, we also tested the Deejo 37G folding knife: a well-designed pocket knife from Bagnolet, France.

Also check out Weekend Essentials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

weekend essentials 14

Play Outside

Weekend Essentials #14: Gear for Life

Winter and motorcycles join forces (finally) with the Christini II-Track Snow Utility Bike; dial up togogganing game this snowy season with the… Read More »

Play Outside

Weekend Essentials #13: Gear for the Road

The Plaid Essential Shirt by Outerknown Cascade that focuses on sustainability and style, the Helixot XO 6.2 Waterproof Backpack that… Read More »
Mission Workshop Helmsman Duffle

Style

The Helmsman Duffle Transit Shoulder Bag by Mission Workshop

The Mission Workshop Helmsman Duffle is one bag whose contents you won’t worry much about in the rain, even if that includes… Read More »
weekend essentials 12 4 tech gift ideas for christmas 2016

Home Life

Weekend Essentials #12: 4 Last Minute Tech Gift Ideas for Christmas 2016

Sure, you've only got a couple days until Christmas -- and still haven't bought those gifts. It's all good. Here… Read More »
lamborghini-ixoost-esavox-speaker-system

Home Life

Ultimate Stereo: $24,000 Lamborghini Ixoost Esavox Speaker System

The Lamborghini docking station for your living room So maybe you could buy a car for the same price. But… Read More »
weekend-essential-11-gear-for-the-road

Play Outside

Weekend Essentials #11: Gear for the Road

Eliminate the annoying drones with the DroneShield, haul your cargo with the Car Transportation Bag, stay on time with the… Read More »

Tools

Roav Dashtop: World's First Dashboard Computer

More than a Head-up Display Your car and phone both contain computers. Thing is they usually don’t interface with one another… Read More »
weekend-essentials-black-friday-gear-2016

Gear

Weekend Essentials #10: 5 Badass Black Friday Gift Ideas For Men

Are you looking for Black Friday door-crashers and 'mind-blowing-one-day-only!' gear and garb? You won't find that here. But checkout these… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us