Grypmat Tool Mat: The Grippy, Flexible Solution for Mechanics

You don’t need to work on airplane engines to appreciate the versatility of the Grypmat Tool Mat. This bright orange polymer-silicone mat is non-magnetic, chemical resistant, and anti-static, but most of all it’s flexible and, as hinted by its name, highly grippy, sticking to a variety of uneven work surfaces to keep your tools in close proximity.

Its non-absorbent material won’t suck in grease or dirt so cleaning is generally as simple as wiping gunked-up surfaces with a damp cloth. Get it in three sizes: a small version with six compartments, a medium sized one as well as a large, with the latter two featuring integrated rulers in both metric and imperial. [via]