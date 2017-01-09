6 Top Debuts from 2017 Detroit Auto Show: The Everyday Vehicles

Forget the concepts. We pick 6 world debuts from 2017 North American International Auto Show you can actually own (and use) within a year or so.

We love concepts cars too (you can check out our favourites here). But lets kick the year off with vehicles that we can actually drive off the dealer lot in the not-so-distant future.

Sure, automaker design philosophies and future cars are terrific. But know what else is terrific? Hauling your kids in a new-age minivan, shuffling the soccer team to practice in a practical SUV, and hitting the track in a car you can own this year. So when a concept like the Kia GT4 unveiled at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show becomes a reality in the form of a fastback sports sedan, we’re happy campers. We’re not certain exactly when the all-new 2018 Kia Stinger comes available, but it’s coming.

Also See: The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Nissan sees the value in the compact crossover, bringing their second-generation Quasai to North America this spring, renamed the 2018 Nissan Roque Sport in the US while keeping the Quasai nameplate in Canada. Smaller than the Rogue, the Rogue Sport / Quasai caters to the couples or singles who can live without the extra cargo space.

Perhaps the biggest step-up in terms of design goes to the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, hitting dealerships Fall 2017. The new Traverse looks nothing like the outgoing model (in all the right ways); staying inline with the other new SUVs in the GM lineup.

Mercedes-Benz and AMG celebrate their 50 anniversary working together with the release of a new 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Coupe Edition 50, growing the AMG GT family to seven strong. The Edition 50 will initially be offered as a special edition with 50 models being released, thereafter, full-production mode for the rest of us.

As with the Chevy Traverse, the all-new 2018 Lexus LS is also a huge departure from the outgoing model in terms of design. The new LS is sleek, futuristic, replaces the old V8 with a new V6, and will be available soon.

Finally, the under-rated minivan: Honda unveils the all-new 2018 Odyssey available as soon as Spring 2017. More connectivity, improved styling, and above all, less crying children. Though we can’t promise that.

Check out all the debuts in more details with photos below:

2018 Kia Stinger:

2018 Mercedes-AMG:

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport:

Available: Spring 2017

2018 Chevrolet Traverse:

Available: Fall 2017

2018 Lexus LS:

2018 Honda Odyssey:

Available: Spring 2017