 Lexus Unveils All-new V6 Powered 415-hp LS Sedan for 2018

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 lexus ls
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / News / Lexus Unveils All-new V6 Powered 415-hp LS Sedan for 2018

Lexus Unveils All-new V6 Powered 415-hp LS Sedan for 2018

by NewsPhotos by Lexus

Lexus was definitely a disruptor when it introduced the LS 400 almost thirty-years, putting the European premium automakers on notice. Fast forward to today, the Japanese automaker unveiled their newest rendition of the popular LS sedan at the Detroit Auto Show this morning.

Also Read: 2016 Lexus RX 350 Review: Progressive Styling Meets Comfort

Built on the stiff GA-L platform, the 2018 Lexus LS is 35mm longer than the current LS long-wheelbase model; paired to a design that sports a lower profile and length on par with that of a prestige long-wheelbase sedan, to give the new 2018 Lexus LS a stretched, ground-hugging appearance.

And gone is the V8 in lieu of a twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed transmission that propels this rocket 0-60 in a respectable 4.5-seconds backed by 415-hp and 442 lb-ft of torque — undoubtably, a sizeable gain over the current LS model’s V8 version.

Learn more – 2018 Lexus LS

2018 lexus ls 2018 lexus ls 2018 lexus ls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2018 honda odyssey

News

All-New Minivan: 2018 Honda Odyssey Makes World Debut

Know why we like minivans? Because we know families and readers like you actually need them - larger vehicles with… Read More »

News, Special Edition

Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 50 Years with the New GT C Edition 50

New 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 adds Coupe to the Roadster Offering Turning 50 years old is a big… Read More »
2018 chevrolet traverse

News

All-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Debuts at Detroit Auto Show 2017

New luxury High Country and sporty RS trims for 2018 Traverse We’re noticing GM is adding a little more curvature… Read More »

News

World Debut of Kia’s all-new 255-hp fastback sports sedan: The 2018 Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger a production model of the GT Concept A segment dominated by the Europeans, the all-new Korean 2018… Read More »

News

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Debuts and Coming to North America in Spring

Smaller crossovers still seem to be in demand in North America. Now in its second-generation, the Nissan Quasai has been… Read More »
2018 BMW M550i xDrive

News

Suite Up: The New 2018 BMW M550i xDrive with 462-hp V8

The full-size BMW 5 Series is synonymous with C-suite business types; considered the world’s most successful business sedan. For 2018,… Read More »
2017 ford gt on assembly line

News

Production Mode: First 2017 Ford GT Rolls Off Assembly Line

Forza Motorsport 6 to Real Life: 2017 Ford GT ships worldwide Both LeMans and Xbox couch potatoes can rejoice as… Read More »
Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road edition

Adventure Vehicles, News

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition

For 2017, the Tacoma pickup lineup adds a new model: The 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition The midsize Tacoma… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us