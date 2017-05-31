 The Zebra Boat by Designer Dimitri Bez
Zebra Boat
The Zebra Boat by Designer Dimitri Bez

It’s seafaring time. The Zebra Boat from designer Dimitri Bez motors through the water with the elegance of a Chris-Craft, but its criss-crossing slats of solid wood laid on the bias create what is, to me, an even more dramatic and stunning effect for the jealous observer watching a Zebra cruise by from his inflatable kayak.

Also check out: AMG to the Seas: The 3100-hp 2017 50’ Marauder GT R Unveiled in Miami

Complementing its classic visuals are the Zebra Boat’s ultramodern tech. An electric motor powers the vessel, controlled via an OLED touchscreen dashboard and navigator that doubles as a video screen when you’re anchored in the ocean’s equivalent of Makeout Point.

The Zebra Boat’s roomy interior looks to seat 8 to 10 people, depending on how cozy you want to get on its undulating orange leather seats. [via]

Learn more – Zebra Boat by Dimitri Bez

