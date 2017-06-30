World’s 7th Seed Tennis Champ Milos Raonic and Jaguar Partner Up

Jaguar partners with pro tennis champ Milos Raonic to help promote their brand and commitment to tennis. And yes, Raonic gets an F-PACE.

If you were a big brand looking to partner up with the best to represent you — the winners, the champs, the ones killing it at their respective discipline — pro athletes fit the bill. From Stephan Curry and INFINITI partnering up now to Canadian-bred, number seven seed Men’s pro tennis player Milos Raonic and Jaguar.

Jaguar’s new F-PACE SUV is currently the Official Car of Wimbledon 2017, and the car company also sponsors pro tennis players Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori, so bringing Raonic on board makes sense.

As he puts it, “Jaguar is a global brand that I really admire and I am delighted to be joining them to work together throughout Wimbledon and beyond. Having their support going into The Championships next week is going to be fantastic. Wimbledon is one of the toughest tournaments on the circuit. I look forward to playing on grass as it allows me to enforce my aggressive game style and keep my opponents off balance.”

In the 26-year-old’s role as Global Ambassador, Raonic definitely gets his own F-PACE, while supporting Jaguar’s position in tennis across the Australian, French, US and Canadian markets; flossing the Jaguar logo on his kit while also supporting the company’s strong presence and commitment to tennis.

