 World's 7th Seed Tennis Champ Milos Raonic and Jaguar Partner Up

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Milos Raonic jaguar
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Jaguar News / World’s 7th Seed Tennis Champ Milos Raonic and Jaguar Partner Up

World’s 7th Seed Tennis Champ Milos Raonic and Jaguar Partner Up

by Jaguar, Jaguar News

Jaguar partners with pro tennis champ Milos Raonic to help promote their brand and commitment to tennis. And yes, Raonic gets an F-PACE.

If you were a big brand looking to partner up with the best to represent you — the winners, the champs, the ones killing it at their respective discipline — pro athletes fit the bill. From Stephan Curry and INFINITI partnering up now to Canadian-bred, number seven seed Men’s pro tennis player  Milos Raonic and Jaguar.

Jaguar’s new F-PACE SUV is currently the Official Car of Wimbledon 2017, and the car company also sponsors pro tennis players Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori, so bringing Raonic on board makes sense.

As he puts it, “Jaguar is a global brand that I really admire and I am delighted to be joining them to work together throughout Wimbledon and beyond. Having their support going into The Championships next week is going to be fantastic. Wimbledon is one of the toughest tournaments on the circuit. I look forward to playing on grass as it allows me to enforce my aggressive game style and keep my opponents off balance.”

In the 26-year-old’s role as Global Ambassador, Raonic definitely gets his own F-PACE, while supporting Jaguar’s position in tennis across the Australian, French, US and Canadian markets; flossing the Jaguar logo on his kit while also supporting the company’s strong presence and commitment to tennis.

Learn more about the F-PACE here

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2018 jaguar e-pace suv

Jaguar, Jaguar News

All-New 2018 Jaguar E-PACE SUV Joins the PACE Lineup at $38,600 US

The new 2018 E-PACE makes its world debut July 13, 2017 and goes on sale early 2018. There's no end… Read More »
2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake

Jaguar, Jaguar News

All-new 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Is Almost Here: Priced at $70,450US

Sharing an engine with the F-Type, the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will do 0-60 in 5.3-seconds backed by 380-hp. In… Read More »
jaguar e-type reborn program

Jaguar, Jaguar News, Motor Life

Rebirth: Jaguar Classics Launches E-Type Reborn Program

Straight from its purpose-built facility in Coventry, Jaguar will initially offer 10 restored Series 1 E-Types When Jaguar Land Rover… Read More »
2017 Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport review -12

Car Reviews, Jaguar, Jaguar Reviews

2017 Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport Review: The Latecomer Performance SUV

The F-Pace may have jumped on the SUV bandwagon a bit late but has become the storied brand's top seller. We… Read More »
8 best concept trucks 2016

Adventure Vehicles, Concept Cars, Ford, Ford News, Jaguar, Jeep, Jeep News, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz News, Nissan, Off-Road Vehicles, Subaru

The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 -- cars need not apply. Our best concepts of 2016 list… Read More »
4-debuts-2016-la-auto-show

Alfa Romeo, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Auto Show Coverage, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru

4 Top World Debuts from the 2016 LA Auto Show: SUVs Steal the Show

Our 4 most significant debuts from the 2016 LA Auto Show The global auto show season is now underway heading… Read More »
jaguar-i-pace-concept

Concept Cars, Jaguar, Jaguar News

I-PACE Concept Unveiled in LA: Jaguar's First All-Electric Vehicle

Hitting roads mid-2018, the Jaguar I-PACE Concept is the brand's first all-electric vehicle and SUV Concepts don't always make it… Read More »
wolfgang hoffman

Culture Features, Featured, Jaguar, Land Rover

Chat with Wolfgang Hoffmann: New President of Jaguar Land Rover Canada Talks Cars and Strategy

We chat with the company's president about his new role, Jaguar's first SUV, and his love for the E-TYPE. Wolfgang… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us