World Debut of Kia’s New 255-hp fastback sports sedan: The 2018 Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger a production model of the GT Concept

A segment dominated by the Europeans, the all-new Korean 2018 Kia Stinger is looking to go head-to-head against rival five-passenger fastback sports sedans. We have to say, from the looks alone, we won’t dispute that. Designed by The Man, Peter Schreyer, Kia Motors’ chief design officer (ex-Audi head designer), this comes as no surprise, while the ride and handling development was looked after by Albert Biermann, head of Kia’s Vehicle Test and High Performance Development and his group of engineers in Korea and on the unforgiving Nurburgring racing circuit in Germany.

Sure, the 2018 Kia Stinger is pinned a Korean car — but if we break it down, its design originates from Frankfurt and was developed on the Nurburgring; following through on a production model the GT Concept unveiled two years ago in Detroit — always nice when concepts become a reality.

The powertrain is still under development but we can expect a standard 2.0-L turbocharged four-cylinder Theta II engine making an estimated 255-hp at approximately 6,200 rpm. Max torque of 260 lb.-ft. is available from 1,400 – 4,000 rpm. Kia is pinning the Stinger to hit a 167-mph top speed with the V6 twin turbocharged engine.

Here’s the Concept version of the 2018 Kia Stinger: