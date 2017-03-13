 The Whipping Post Explorer Jacket: For Any Weather
Whipping Post Explorer Jacket
The Whipping Post Explorer Jacket: For Any Weather

Few jackets can claim the same DNA and craftsmanship as the standout leather goods made by Whipping Post. In fact, if we’re talking about the Explorer Jacket, only one piece of outerwear can lay stake to that claim.

Made with an antique British Millerain waxed canvas exterior, this remarkable piece of outerwear is made in Italy — and made for anything. Featuring a removable hood and tough, adventure-ready touches like a full-width game pocket and a filled quilted lining, it’s your ideal three-season jacket, particularly when facing inclement weather.

Between the handsome color and the ability to stand up to driving rains, you should absolutely reach for it in situations ranging from casual to adventurous. So, your favorite leather chukka boots, slim grey denim and a blue Oxford work quite well, and more casual get-ups (like a slub henley and olive cargos) fit right in when topped off with a jacket like this. What’s more, it’ll only improve over time. For the price, that’s something to be applauded and savored. [via]

Learn more – Whipping Post Explorer Jacket – $295 US

