4 new things

Weekend Essentials #32

Hello Friday. Here are your Weekend Essentials for this week, including the perfect back trail pants by Everyday Carry Pants made of highly functional and durable materials; the efficient burning BioLite FirePit you can stow in your car; a new slim, functional P01 Wallet that easily slips into your trousers’ front pocket; and a gorgeous Defender by UK’s Arkonik that’s already spoken for but definitely gives us some inspiration and life goals.

Prometheus Design Werx EDC Pant

Prometheus Design Werx EDC Pant

The search for a pant that can go from the street to the trail and back again is a taxing one for most outdoor (and menswear) purists — that much we know for certain. So, how does one tackle those two opposing aims? The Prometheus Design Werx Everyday Carry Pant.

A highly functional, highly durable, no-nonsense pant made with just about everything in mind — and that’s saying something if you’re the type of guy who wants a pair of pants that can live up to the hype. They’re truly made for the everyday carry enthusiast — they feature an astonishing 11 pockets to carry everything from odds and ends to essentials. And the brand’s Guide Cloth fabrication, a durable mid-weight fabric, only adds to the appeal of these sturdy and rugged trousers. Did we mention they feature high-quality construction, four-way stretch fabric and a tailored fit? The positives just keep stacking up — as will your adventures when wearing these Everyday Carry Pants. [via]

Buy – US$129

BioLite FirePit

BioLite FirePit

Cooking over a wood fire can give your food a distinct flavor you cannot get elsewhere. Unfortunately, traditional fire pits always have smoke that can alter the flavors of your dish, not to mention make it quite inconvenient to cook. With the BioLite FirePit, however, you can now enjoy cooking your food over live flame without the bothersome smoke. The BioLite provides a more efficient burn, significantly reducing cooking time. It also features an X-ray mesh which should be a spectacle in itself. The BioLite can burn either wood or charcoal embers so you can have versatility in your cooking options. [via]

Check it out at Kickstarter

P01 Pioneer Bifold Wallet & Pen

The Dango P01 Pioneer Bifold Wallet is a slim, functional, and luxurious accessory to your EDC that is specially conceptualized to bring out the best in modern gentlemen. Made of premium Italian leather that has been vegetable tanned to give it exceptional eco-friendliness, the Dango is one superbly looking wallet you can easily slip into your trousers’ front pocket. The P01 Wallet comes with the latest in RFID blocking technology, ensuring optimum security for your card information. It also comes with a built-in pen which, by itself, is a work of art. The P01 is built specifically for the man who requires elegance and security in a slim package. [via]

See their Kickstarter campaign here 

1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by Arkonik exterior

SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by Arkonik

UK-based restorer Arkonik has more than 150 projects under their belt, and they eat, breathe all things Land Rover Defender. Their latest creation — the SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition — is a gorgeous 1991 build that definitely demands some respect. The only downside? This beast is already spoken for, sold and shipping to a customer in Utah.

Read the full piece here

 

join our newsletter