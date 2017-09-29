Weekend Essentials #32

Hello Friday. Here are your Weekend Essentials for this week, including the perfect back trail pants by Everyday Carry Pants made of highly functional and durable materials; the efficient burning BioLite FirePit you can stow in your car; a new slim, functional P01 Wallet that easily slips into your trousers’ front pocket; and a gorgeous Defender by UK’s Arkonik that’s already spoken for but definitely gives us some inspiration and life goals.

Prometheus Design Werx EDC Pant

The search for a pant that can go from the street to the trail and back again is a taxing one for most outdoor (and menswear) purists — that much we know for certain. So, how does one tackle those two opposing aims? The Prometheus Design Werx Everyday Carry Pant.

A highly functional, highly durable, no-nonsense pant made with just about everything in mind — and that’s saying something if you’re the type of guy who wants a pair of pants that can live up to the hype. They’re truly made for the everyday carry enthusiast — they feature an astonishing 11 pockets to carry everything from odds and ends to essentials. And the brand’s Guide Cloth fabrication, a durable mid-weight fabric, only adds to the appeal of these sturdy and rugged trousers. Did we mention they feature high-quality construction, four-way stretch fabric and a tailored fit? The positives just keep stacking up — as will your adventures when wearing these Everyday Carry Pants. [via]

Buy – US$129

BioLite FirePit