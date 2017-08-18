Weekend Essentials 27: Vintage Bag, Opus Camper, 7-in-1 Tool, & Wallet

Get setup with the Air Opus Inflatable Camper in under 2 minutes; haul your gear in the vintage-inspired ’51 Gym Bag by Whipping Post; your cash in the unique Recycled Firefighter Money Clip Wallet; all with the Daoki 7 In 1 Multi-Tool Carabiner in your everyday carry to ensure you’re prepared — like those critical times you need to open that beer bottle.
Below, we pick four new things from the past couple weeks to get your weekend started right.
Air Opus Inflatable Camper
RVs are comfortable, but where do you park it the other 300 days of the year? Tents are portable, but sometimes you want a little less wild in your wilderness. That’s why camper trailers exist. Exploiting that sweet spot between go-anywhere and sleep-like-a-baby, UK-based Opus has been making camping trailers for years. And now they’ve gone a step beyond.
They call it the Air Opus. All that messing around with tent poles and assembly? Gone. This upgrade—for any of their trailers—uses Air Pole technology to set up in under 2 minutes with the flip of a switch. And take-down is just as easy.
A 2 minute set up is pretty impressive considering the amenities and options an Opus packs: 2 double beds, seating area, fridge, pull out cookspace, and tons of windows. All of it folds down into a low profile trailer that even small vehicles can tow. [via]
Learn more – Opus Camper.
Whipping Post ’51 Gym Bag
With the kind of vintage-inspired, rugged good looks and durability that Whipping Post puts into every product, it’s no surprise that the Whipping Post ‘51 Gym Bag can deliver everything you’d expect from a regular gym bag — and more.
The vegetable-tanned leather and reinforced carrying straps start things out durably and handsomely — and then, this bag lets you get to work. No need to be worried about hauling your gear from point A to point B — Whipping Post has you covered. Perhaps the best part? It’s just a shade over $300 — when’s the last time you saw a bag this good-looking available for that low of a price?
You’d have to search high and low to find a brand able to replicate what Whipping Post can do when it comes to incredible gear — but then again, you could just settle for the real deal right now with the ‘51 Gym Bag. [via]
$310 US – Learn more – Whipping Post ’51 Gym Bag
Recycled Firefighter Money Clip Wallet
This unique wallet is made from decommissioned fire hose and sewn together using T-90 nylon thread. For ultimate convenience, these money clip wallets are fashioned on a no nonsense, slim design. Each of these wallets holds 4-8 cards and come in a variety of colors. The leather on these wallets are made from full grain leather and are fire and water resistant. FUN FACT: The military boots that are used for these wallets are rejects because of the scars and scuffs they have on them, but we think that makes these wallets even cooler and definitely add character! [via]
$29 US – Grab one here
Daoki 7 In 1 Multi-Tool Carabiner
The Daoki is the ultimate 7 in 1 adaptable survival tool, carabiner. Equipped with an LED torch, a knife, screwdriver, key chain, carabiner, glass breaker and bottle opener, you won’t ever be stuck in the mud again. Made entirely from stainless steel and aluminum alloy and a new and improved design to avoid many limitations that you get with other multi tools. The tool is lightweight and the ideal shape for carrying for your everyday use and can easily be attached to your belt loop or backpack. Perfect for traveling, or any lover of the great outdoors. [via]
