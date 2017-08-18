Weekend Essentials 27: Vintage Bag, Opus Camper, 7-in-1 Tool, & Wallet

Get setup with the Air Opus Inflatable Camper in under 2 minutes; haul your gear in the vintage-inspired ’51 Gym Bag by Whipping Post; your cash in the unique Recycled Firefighter Money Clip Wallet; all with the Daoki 7 In 1 Multi-Tool Carabiner in your everyday carry to ensure you’re prepared — like those critical times you need to open that beer bottle.

Below, we pick four new things from the past couple weeks to get your weekend started right.

Air Opus Inflatable Camper

RVs are comfortable, but where do you park it the other 300 days of the year? Tents are portable, but sometimes you want a little less wild in your wilderness. That’s why camper trailers exist. Exploiting that sweet spot between go-anywhere and sleep-like-a-baby, UK-based Opus has been making camping trailers for years. And now they’ve gone a step beyond.

They call it the Air Opus. All that messing around with tent poles and assembly? Gone. This upgrade—for any of their trailers—uses Air Pole technology to set up in under 2 minutes with the flip of a switch. And take-down is just as easy.

A 2 minute set up is pretty impressive considering the amenities and options an Opus packs: 2 double beds, seating area, fridge, pull out cookspace, and tons of windows. All of it folds down into a low profile trailer that even small vehicles can tow. [via]

Learn more – Opus Camper.

Whipping Post ’51 Gym Bag

With the kind of vintage-inspired, rugged good looks and durability that Whipping Post puts into every product, it’s no surprise that the Whipping Post ‘51 Gym Bag can deliver everything you’d expect from a regular gym bag — and more.

The vegetable-tanned leather and reinforced carrying straps start things out durably and handsomely — and then, this bag lets you get to work. No need to be worried about hauling your gear from point A to point B — Whipping Post has you covered. Perhaps the best part? It’s just a shade over $300 — when’s the last time you saw a bag this good-looking available for that low of a price?

You’d have to search high and low to find a brand able to replicate what Whipping Post can do when it comes to incredible gear — but then again, you could just settle for the real deal right now with the ‘51 Gym Bag. [via]

$310 US – Learn more – Whipping Post ’51 Gym Bag

Recycled Firefighter Money Clip Wallet