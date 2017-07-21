Weekend Essentials 25: New Pack, Portable Java, Wallet, All-Terrain SUV

Some new gear and inspiration for the weekend: the new Flipside 4 Wallet, an all-terrain E-Class, a rugged new pack, and portable espresso.

Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain

The G-Class 4×4² is one hell of an SUV, but this one-off E-Class All Terrain 4×4² is what Mercedes should be building. The brute of a wagon is the work of the company’s E-Class engineer, Jürgen Eberle, who built the car as a hobby.

The car gets the portal axles from the G-Class 4×4² and has a ground clearance that has been raised to 400mm, which is three time that of the standard All Terrain. To give it an even meaner look, the car was equipped with carbon fiber wheel arch extensions to give it a 200mm wider track and rides on 20-inch wheels.

The interior of the car is as plush as you would expect a modern Mercedes to be and is complete with all the amenities such as a leather-wrapped interior, digital displays, and aluminum trim. More importantly, Mercedes has been impressed with the car’s development and is interested in releasing a limited run. IF so, here’s hoping we get a few on US soil. [via]

Everyman Hideout Pack

When a product hits its funding goal on Kickstarter, it’s usually worth checking out — particularly in terms of rugged and dependable outdoor gear. When that product blows by its Kickstarter goal and shows no signs of stopping, it’s absolutely worth your time to pay attention. Such is the case with the Everyman Hideout Pack, a one-of-a-kind pack that blends what the brand calls “modern features and indestructible design.” That kind of combination sounds like exactly what you need for trips near and far — right?

From a ballistic nylon exterior to a charger/headphone access port and ultra-tough, reinforced Duraflex hardware, these are the type of hard-wearing, dependable touches that you can’t help but appreciate. And when you consider the ease of accessibility — and indeed, the ease of wearing and using — this bag, we think it’ll be an easy call to pre-fund it as soon as you can. [via]

Learn more at Kickstarter – $189+US

Flipside 4 Wallet

You rely on your wallet to carry some of your most personal items, and because of that, it should be like a mini portable safe. Filpside Wallets are designed to fit this very criteria, having been manufactured to be the worlds most secure RFID blocking wallets. It has automatic locking when it’s shut and opens itself when directed to through a small button. Although it’s small, it’s the perfect size for all your cards and allows you to easily sort through your cards as well as your money. It’s super light weight and the perfect size for your pocket and EDC, and it’s also crush resistant ensuring top quality safety for all your valuables. [via]

Learn more at Flipside Wallet – $39.95 US

MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker

Add crema to your biking or camping trips. This portable espresso machine fits in your pack and uses pressure to extract a rich, bold shot. Just add ground coffee to the filter basket, pour in hot water, and use the simple hand pump to press out a small but mighty hit of delicious adventure fuel.

Creates about 8 bar of pressure (~116 psi).

Holds about 7 grams of coffee grounds (not pods).

Unlike some other portable espresso makers, it’s not fussy about the type of grounds you use.

Compact size makes it easy to bring hiking or travelling.

Includes an integrated scoop.

Grab one at MEC – $65 US