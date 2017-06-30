Weekend Essentials #24: New Gear for Canada Day Long Weekend

Hit the water in the Driftsun Transparent Kayak, be a kid again with a Tops Knives Slingshot, carry your flask in the Oliver Sweeney X Talisker Hiking Boots, and haul your friends for the journey in this Land Rover Defender D90 by Cool And Vintage.
Driftsun Transparent Kayak
Kayaking is one of the best ways to enjoy the great outdoors. Unfortunately, you only get to appreciate the beauty of Mother Nature above the waterline and not the world that is teeming with life underwater. However, with the Driftsun Transparent Kayak, you can now enjoy a full 360-degree view of nature’s splendor, side to side, top to bottom. Made of clear and rugged highly durable polycarbonate, its hull is like tough glass that will never break or give in to the weight of 2 adults. Comfort seats also allow you to enjoy fantastic views regardless of the type of waters you’re treading in. [via]
Tops Knives Slingshot
It’s not for hunting. Instead, Tops Knives’ Slingshot is just for having fun, though despite this it’s machined rather solidly of 1095 steel and fitted with a black canvas Micarta handle that, all in all, looks quite unlike the sling you probably played with as a child. Each also includes a hefty rubber band with a leather pocket for holding a projectile, and also ships with a rugged brown leather sheath for strapping to your belt. [via]
Land Rover Defender D90 ‘Retro Vibes
So frequently we see that custom car builders and restoration specialists can be pretty overzealous with their projects. We believe, however, that sometimes a truly keen eye and skillful hands instead require restraint. That’s the case with this 1996 Land Rover Defender D90 ‘Retro Vibes’ from the folks at Cool And Vintage.
If you’re familiar with this custom workshop, you already know they are famous for doing some exceedingly good frame-off restorations. But they also know when to stay their hand. So when they came across this very clean D90, rather than rebuilding it from the ground up, they just added a few upgrades here and there – namely turning it into a soft top and giving it an ’80s retro striped paint scheme – and turned it into a shop car. Now whenever the mood strikes or the surf is too good to pass up, the guys at this Lisbon-based shop can hop into this vintage ride and head down to the shore. [via]
Oliver Sweeney X Talisker Hiking Boots
Just because a collaboration isn’t necessarily intuitive doesn’t mean it won’t be great. Case in point, the Oliver Sweeney x Talisker Boots. The single malt Scotch whisky distillery has teamed up with the beloved shoe maker to develop a pair of flask-sporting hikers. And, while these may come up off as a bit kitsch at first glance, a closer look will reveal that they’re too well made to be put in that category.
Each boot’s upper is made from high quality Italian leather while the included hand etched 2-ounce hip flask is made from sterling silver. To add a bit more flare, the heel of the boot features a wooden section sourced from the same cask used to age the 10-year Talisker included in the oak box set. Should you get lost after enjoying too much of that whiskey, the right boot sports a micro compass to help you navigate your way back home. For all intents and purposes, making a boot with a flask on it is a silly idea. But, seeing that Oliver Sweeney did such a good job putting together this collaboration with Talisker whiskey, we’re definitely not going to knock them for it. [via]
