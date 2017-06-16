Lined inside and out with mahogany, the Tonke Classic Woodline Camper combines classic looks with modern convenience. A Mercedes Sprinter serves as the underpinnings, with an optional unloading system to give you use of the truck when camping. Inside, there’s a large marine double-door fridge, a spacious sleeping area, kitchenette, and an area to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. It’s also entirely solar powered, with large battery banks and water tanks for extended use off-grid. And while it’s built in the Netherlands, it also separates for easy sea container transport, letting you take it pretty much anywhere in the world. [via]

Barebones Living Ultimate Tool

The clue’s in the title of the Barebone Living Ultimate Tool, a multi-use, rust-resistant implement that’s good for all kinds of situations whether it be pounding in stakes with its handy reinforced flat base, using the inch marks to measure depth, or the double-edged blade to saw a branch or prepare some kindling. The included sheath and clip belt further its functionality. [via]

Kammok Wallaby Hammock

What’s better in the summer than kicking back for some afternoon shut-eye in a comfortable hammock? Kicking back in a hammock as reliable, well-made and easily usable as the Kammok Wallaby Hammock, that’s what.

For under $100, the Kammok Wallaby Hammock is what the brand calls ultra-portable and ultra-light — not normally the traits that spring to mind when thinking of a hammock. The accompanying Python Straps can suspend the hammock between anchor points up to 20 feet apart, and you needn’t worry about any issues there — the hammock itself is made with 40D diamond ripstop fabric that’s also tear-resistant.

In total, the hammock only weighs 10oz., a ridiculously light weight compared to most hammocks. It’s especially ready for your next camping or hiking adventure given its durability. Heck, even the hammock’s carrying sack is water-resistant — yes indeed, the Kammok Wallaby Hammock should last and last … and last through the summer. [via]

Flint And Tinder 365 Pants

via] Flint and Tinder only partners with the best garment makers in the US to bring you meticulously-crafted, great-fitting clothing made with soul. Their new 365 Pant combines tailored chinos with the stretch of a performance pant, and they are so comfortable, you’ll want to wear them every day of the year (hence, the name). With extra mobility thanks to the mix of cotton with reinforced Lycra, these five pocket pants are perfectly suited for both work and play

