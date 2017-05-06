Weekend Essentials #21 – Gear for the Road

Start the weekend right with an inflatable cooler by Stash, a new bag by DSPTCH, the latest multi-tool by SOG, and a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 with some love from Mansory.
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
For its latest project, German car tuner Mansory, has turned its attention toward the Mercedes GLS 63, widening the already large luxury vehicle and giving its engine some extra power.
The car’s body comes with some major upgrades, featuring a new front bumper, side skirts, rear spoiler, diffuser, lip spoiler, and integrated daytime running lights. The hood is re-designed and the fenders are widened by an inch at the front and an inch-and-a-half at the back. To finish things off, the car sits atop giant 23-inch wheels.
While the exterior of the car is certainly impressive, under the hood is where this upgrade really shines. The car’s original twin-turbo V8 has been boosted to a huge 830 hp engine with 848 lb-ft of torque, raising the car’s top speed by 28 mph, allowing it to reach speeds of 183 mph.
In other car news, this concept artist has imagined what a state-of-the-art Tesla will look like in 2030. [via]
Learn more – Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
SOG Sync I Multitool
Not unlike their belt-appropriate Sync II, SOG’s Sync I Multitool is ready on a moment’s notice, only it’s smaller and thus more appropriate for attaching to a backpack strap, boot, or even a smaller belt. One hand’s all that’s needed for release from its clip mount, though you’ll need both to pry the handles apart to reveal pliers with an integrated bolt gripper, a wire cutter, crimper, a ruler, a bottle opener, an awl, a straight blade made of 5CR15MOV steel, a 3-sided file, and two small flathead screwdrivers. Not bad for a tool that weighs 2.6 ounces. [via]
Learn more – Amazon – $50 US
Stash Inflatable Coolers
Our main gripe with rigid-walled coolers is that they’re as big empty as they are full. Which also means they take up way more room to store. West Marine-exclusive Stash Inflatable Coolers, on the other hand, offer the main benefits associated with hard-walled coolers — like ample storage space, drain plugs, and handles on either side to make it easier for two to carry — while also squeezing down small when not in use. An included pump fills its walls’ three air chambers with air for rigidity through a single valve and also helps speed up the deflation process later on. Since the walls are technically soft they can also bend more outwards when overstuffed, though with capacities going up to as much as 604 quarts you can pack enough beer (numbering in the hundreds if we’re talking about cans) to feed a small army. [via]
Learn more – West Marine – $400 to $1,000 US
DSPTCH Waxed Canvas Daypack
Created as an everyday carry bag, the new waxed canvas Daypack by DSPTCH boasts a feature-rich design that provides plenty of room for your everyday essentials. A waxed canvas cotton and leather exterior provides plenty of protection from daily wear and tear while a nylon interior is complimented by a foam padded laptop compartment that fits a 15 inch laptop, blacked-out YKK zippers, seat belt webbing, internal water bottle pockets, and a built-in cord management system. [via]
Learn more – DSPTCH – $275 US