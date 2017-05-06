Weekend Essentials #21 – Gear for the Road

Start the weekend right with an inflatable cooler by Stash, a new bag by DSPTCH, the latest multi-tool by SOG, and a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 with some love from Mansory.

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

For its latest project, German car tuner Mansory, has turned its attention toward the Mercedes GLS 63, widening the already large luxury vehicle and giving its engine some extra power.

The car’s body comes with some major upgrades, featuring a new front bumper, side skirts, rear spoiler, diffuser, lip spoiler, and integrated daytime running lights. The hood is re-designed and the fenders are widened by an inch at the front and an inch-and-a-half at the back. To finish things off, the car sits atop giant 23-inch wheels.

While the exterior of the car is certainly impressive, under the hood is where this upgrade really shines. The car’s original twin-turbo V8 has been boosted to a huge 830 hp engine with 848 lb-ft of torque, raising the car’s top speed by 28 mph, allowing it to reach speeds of 183 mph.

In other car news, this concept artist has imagined what a state-of-the-art Tesla will look like in 2030. [via]

Learn more – Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

