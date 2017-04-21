Weekend Essentials #20 – Gear for the Road

Hit the water with the Jetfoiler, hit the road in this sweet ’72 Land Cruiser, new knife by Cutler Creek, and a new bomber by Taylor Stitch.

The Jetfoiler

Have you ever wanted to surf but just didn’t have access to a worthy beach? Brace yourself for the latest in water sport designs. The Jetfoiler is a new motorized watercraft built for cruising any body of water like a true surfing pro. You can dip your toes in the wake or feel like you’re levitating with the signature electrically propelled hydrofoils, allowing the craft to fluctuate in height above the water.

It includes a safety strap in the event of falling off and preventing the craft from getting away from you. Cruise a midwestern river, skate the lake, or plunge into the Pacific Ocean. You can go anywhere you’ve dreamed of on the Jetfoiler, and you can do it in absolute style. [via]

Learn more – Jetfoiler

Creek Cutler Repurposed File Knives

The knurling on the knife handle and base of the blade isn’t just for show. It’s there because Creek Cutler’s Repurposed File Knives are, as their name indicates, reborn after serving a life in the form of a farrier or metal working file — though this patterning also conveniently serves to increase your grip on what’s an otherwise very sharp knife. The to-be-scrapped carbon steel files are forged, reheated, and custom ground to your choice of blade shape, be it chef’s, paring, Santoku, or other. This, plus the fact that each is one of a kind, certainly justifies the price. [via] Learn more – Creek Cutler – roughly $160+ US The FJ Company’s 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 For many, a custom Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser is a dream car. For the owner who commissioned this fantastically orange overlander, it’s a dream come true. According to the FJ Company, “This FJ40 project represents the fulfillment of two dreams — a father who passed on his knowledge and passion for classic cars, and a son who brought his father’s legacy full circle with the commission and design of this very personal custom build.” Following the full frame-off restoration, the FJ Company worked with the client to pick out details and add-ons from across all generations of Land Cruisers. It’s not just an incredibly unique look, an extremely personal one as well. Though the main inspiration came from the world of hot rods and a toy Tonka truck the owner had as a child, this FJ40 came to the FJ Company without its original engine — basically as a blank slate, a chance to go wild. Hot rod–inspired paint, Mickey Thompson wheels, Cooper Discoverer A/T3 tires, Raptor bed liner, a marine-grade audio system, Vintage Air A/C, heated Corbeau sport seats, a body-colored jerry can and a bottle opener on the front bumper (a nice little Easter egg) come together to make one hell of a daily driver. When you close your eyes at night, this is the FJ40 you dream of. [via] Learn more – The FJ Company Taylor Stitch Bomber Jacket via] Our good friends over at Taylor Stitch have announced the perfect spring garment, a stylish jacket that is ready for the elements but light enough for when the weather starts to warm up. Made in California with 8-oz dry waxed canvas, the Bomber provides a wind and water barrier for when the clouds roll in, or the prevailing winds start to blow. The jacket also features antique brass YKK two way zippers and snap buttons up the front. Available in charcoal or rust.

Learn more – Taylor Stitch – $138 US