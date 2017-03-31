Weekend Essentials #19: Pirelli Skis, Slim Wallet, Mobile Bar, New Bomber

Get the weekend started right. New skis by Pirelli, the MA-1 bomber by Coldsmoke, an ultra-slim wallet, and Airstream’s mobile bar.
Pirelli x Blossom Skis
Rubber in skis may seem nonsensical, but Pirelli’s contribution to the Pirelli x Blossom Skis fortunately isn’t actually exposed on their underside’s surface. Instead, these skis, made in collaboration with performance ski manufacturer Blossom, feature a layer of Pirelli vulcanized rubber — albeit not the same used in their tires — sandwiched between several other layers of material that include fibreglass and wood to dampen vibrations by up to 60% to enhance both comfort and control. They’re available in a limited fashion in 7 colorways, each pairing Pirelli’s stretched P logo in colors inspired by their racing tire color coding system with a matte all-black finish. [via]
Fantom Quick Access Wallet
It’s not the first ultra-slim wallet to expose the cards within, but the Fantom Quick Access Wallet does do so in a novel way. Pull its lever with your thumb and all contained cards fan out, so you can quickly grab the right one or scan your RFID entry card or transit pass without removing it from your wallet. Fantom comes in three sizes — 7, 10 and 13 — each which hold up to their namesake number of cards and which include an optional money clip and optional coin compartment hidden under the lever, though the latter does add an additional bit of thickness. Choose from five finishes, four of RFID-blocking anodized aluminum and the last of lightweight carbon fiber, all which add minimal thickness to the cards within for a razor thin carry. [via]
Apollo 70 Airstream Mobile Bar
Airstream trailers are pretty cool to begin with. But add booze and a party to the mix, and you’ve got the Apollo 70 Airstream Bar, a decked-out bar on wheels perfect for epic shindigs on the go. Available for rent, the Apollo 70 Airstream Bar comes equipped with a fully stocked bar, televisions and speakers, colorful LED lighting, an assortment of food and drinks, and an on duty staff at your beck and call if you so desire. [via]
Coldsmoke MA-1 Bomber Jacket
To say that we are fans of this jacket from the small Los Angeles-based brand Coldsmoke is a bit of an understatement. Their version of the MA-1 manages to combine all of the things we love most about the original style while still managing to give it a more modern finish. The exterior of the jacket is made with a Japanese made water repellant flight cloth, while the interior has Polartec Alpha insulation for serious warmth. The ribbed trim is custom dyed and can flip up for extra coverage during those windier days. The cigarette pocket along the left arm is built with a water repellent zipper, while the main zipper down the front of the jacket has a graphite polish to it for a subtle but contrasting look to it. An all around great bomber. [via]
