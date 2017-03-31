Weekend Essentials #19: Pirelli Skis, Slim Wallet, Mobile Bar, New Bomber

Get the weekend started right. New skis by Pirelli, the MA-1 bomber by Coldsmoke, an ultra-slim wallet, and Airstream’s mobile bar.

Rubber in skis may seem nonsensical, but Pirelli’s contribution to the Pirelli x Blossom Skis fortunately isn’t actually exposed on their underside’s surface. Instead, these skis, made in collaboration with performance ski manufacturer Blossom, feature a layer of Pirelli vulcanized rubber — albeit not the same used in their tires — sandwiched between several other layers of material that include fibreglass and wood to dampen vibrations by up to 60% to enhance both comfort and control. They’re available in a limited fashion in 7 colorways, each pairing Pirelli’s stretched P logo in colors inspired by their racing tire color coding system with a matte all-black finish. [via]

Learn more at Pirelli – roughly $1,500 US

Fantom Quick Access Wallet