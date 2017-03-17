Weekend Essentials #18: New Matador Backpack, GoBoat Portable Boat, and PONG Coffee Table

The latest backpack by Matador, hit the water in a GoBoat Portable Boat, and end the day with an Atari PONG Coffee Table back home.
Matador Beast Packable Backpack
When a backpack is called the “Beast,” you best believe it’s got the specs to back up such a hard-wearing. With the Beast Packable Backpack, Matador is definitely ensuring that this bag can live up to the hype — and the name itself.
The 28-liter carrying capacity is large enough to haul all your goods when you need it to do so — say, for a quick and efficient overnight trip — and yet it packs down to the size of a football (yes, a football) when the situation requires it. The rest of the time, helpful design touches like gear loops on the exterior allow you to bring along even more of your everyday carry that can’t fit in the bag itself, and the PU-coated nylon adds another layer of toughness when the occasion calls for it (which, if we’re being honest, could come up a lot on outdoor trips).
A hip belt helps with support, while a hydration pocket takes care of another adventure essential we all need. In short, this is one bag that’s got everything thought out, designed and compressed into one piece of gear — not bad at all. [via]
Learn more – Matador – $90 US
GoBoat Portable Boat
Foldable kayaks exist, but you probably wouldn’t want to fish in one. The GoBoat Portable Boat is another story. With a weight of fifteen pounds, GoBoat doesn’t require a trailer or a boat ramp any more than an Oru folding kayak, instead fitting inside your trunk and setting up at your destination. Pull its parts out, lay the tube around its frame and strap them together, then inflate with the included hand pump. It works with most any transom mounted trolling motor and sets up to provide a stable fishing platform, albeit for just one. And as a bonus, it makes for a great bumper boat. [via]
Learn more – Kickstarter – $200+ US
Atari PONG Coffee Table
Pretty much everyone has a coffee table in their house and pretty much everyone loves Pong, so a group of Uruguayan engineers have taken advantage of that overlap. They’ve brought Pong into the physical world, removing it from its previous pixelated build and building a physical, playable version into a coffee table. Like the original Atari game, the Pong paddles are moved by two large wheels on either side of the table, while the ball’s movement is enabled by magnets under the surface, and an LED panel at the top of the board keeps score. When the game is over and it’s time for more traditional entertainment, two covers flip over the wheels and the LED panel turns into a clock. The table can also stream music using Bluetooth and power up to four USB chargers. It comes in four color schemes, though we’re partial to the classic, with the old Pong logo and grayscale lined design. [via]
Learn more – Kickstarter – $900+ US
