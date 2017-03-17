Weekend Essentials #18: New Matador Backpack, GoBoat Portable Boat, and PONG Coffee Table

The latest backpack by Matador, hit the water in a GoBoat Portable Boat, and end the day with an Atari PONG Coffee Table back home.

Matador Beast Packable Backpack

When a backpack is called the “Beast,” you best believe it’s got the specs to back up such a hard-wearing. With the Beast Packable Backpack, Matador is definitely ensuring that this bag can live up to the hype — and the name itself.

The 28-liter carrying capacity is large enough to haul all your goods when you need it to do so — say, for a quick and efficient overnight trip — and yet it packs down to the size of a football (yes, a football) when the situation requires it. The rest of the time, helpful design touches like gear loops on the exterior allow you to bring along even more of your everyday carry that can’t fit in the bag itself, and the PU-coated nylon adds another layer of toughness when the occasion calls for it (which, if we’re being honest, could come up a lot on outdoor trips).

A hip belt helps with support, while a hydration pocket takes care of another adventure essential we all need. In short, this is one bag that’s got everything thought out, designed and compressed into one piece of gear — not bad at all. [via]

Learn more – Matador – $90 US

GoBoat Portable Boat