Weekend Essentials #17: Hit the Road with this New Gear

No more thick bulky wallets with the Ridge Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip; warm up with the portable Kamoto OpenFire Pit; hit the road with Icon’s 424-hp Defender D90; and capture it all with the new Griff Drone.

Ridge Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip

If you’re a guy used to carrying around a thick, bulky leather wallet, get ready to make a big change for the better. That change comes in the form of the Ridge Aluminum Wallet and Money Clip, a one-of-a-kind piece that can accommodate varying numbers of cards and varying amounts of cash thanks to handy design touches.

Part wallet, part money clip, it’s slim and weighs only 2oz., and when you consider that the money clip portion of the device is made with pure aircraft-grade titanium, it’s remarkably effective and durable. It also slides right into your front pocket, and the brand notes that it alleviates lower back pain from lugging around a heavy wallet in the process. For your everyday commute and your adventures the rest of the time, it pays off to have a hefty, tough and effective wallet-money clip combo — that goes for whether you’re dressed casually for the weekend or ready for a day at the office. [via]

Learn more – Ridge Wallet – $72 US

Kamoto OpenFire Pit

An outdoor experience is not complete without the warmth and crackling of a lively campfire. Unfortunately, terrain and weather conditions can sometimes limit the feasibility of building this luxury into our outdoors experience. Today that changes with the Kamoto OpenFire Pit.

This portable fire pit is made from stainless and powder-coated steel and quickly unfolds to allow you to build a fire pit pretty much anywhere and anytime. The built-in wind protective sides and ashtray allow for effective combustion and reliable fires while still being nature-conscious and caring for the environment. Available in two sizes, the Kamoto OpenFire Pit also comes with a grill grate add-on for optimal outdoor cooking. [via]

Learn more – Kamoto OpenFire Pit – $116 US

Icon Defender D90

Although production of the Land Rover Defender has officially ended, enthusiasts still get to enjoy sporadic customizations of the legendary vehicle like this one by California-based company Icon. Dubbed the Icon Defender D90, the build is based on a 1995 Land Rover Defender 90 and has been reworked from the ground up over a period of about 18 months.

Notable upgrades include a 424 horsepower LS3 V8 GM engine with an automatic transmission, along with Dynatrac axles, Stoptech brakes, a Mercedes canvas soft top, and custom bumpers with integrated aircraft LED lighting. [via]

Learn more – Icon

Griff Drone