Weekend Essentials #16: Gear for the Road

Like its predecessors in the Carrera 01 family, the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matte Ceramic shows off TAG’s Caliber 01 automatic movement through its skeleton dial. The difference is that this time just about everything besides the movement is made of ceramic that’s micro-blasted to matte black for a very dark and very scratch-resistant finish.

Of course sapphire crystal lenses on both sides let you peer into the movement (and see the time). Else the 45mm watch pairs with either a black rubber or matching ceramic strap and features black luminescent hands and hour markers for better visibility (which would otherwise be nigh nonexistent) in the dark. [via]

Available in 2017. Until then, check out other timepieces at Tag Heuer – $6,300 US