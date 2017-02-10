Weekend Essentials #16: Gear for the Road

The new TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matte Ceramic timepiece, Columbia’s Rogue One Jackets inspired by Star Wars, the Cha-O-Ha Cyclist Card Multitool which is theoretically small enough to fit into a wallet, and the Porter Satchel from Bexar Goods designed for those with a distinguished yet adventurous lifestyle.
TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matte Ceramic
Like its predecessors in the Carrera 01 family, the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matte Ceramic shows off TAG’s Caliber 01 automatic movement through its skeleton dial. The difference is that this time just about everything besides the movement is made of ceramic that’s micro-blasted to matte black for a very dark and very scratch-resistant finish.
Of course sapphire crystal lenses on both sides let you peer into the movement (and see the time). Else the 45mm watch pairs with either a black rubber or matching ceramic strap and features black luminescent hands and hour markers for better visibility (which would otherwise be nigh nonexistent) in the dark. [via]
Available in 2017. Until then, check out other timepieces at Tag Heuer – $6,300 US
Columbia Rogue One Jackets
If they’re warm enough for deep space then they should do the trick on planet earth. Columbia’s Rogue One Jackets take inspiration from characters in the upcoming Star Wars flick, including Jyn Erso’s jacket and vest set, Captain Cassian Andor’s parka, and a breathable rain jacket that’s based off the Imperial Death Trooper costume.
They’re all fully functional and perfectly suited to inclement weather, with a removable quilted vest that can be worn alone on Jyn’s jacket, Omni-Heat Reflective and faux fur on the parka and Columbia’s OutDry material on the rain jacket coupled with two-way underarm venting to keep air moving. Some models are sold out online but stock may be available in nearby stores, so get to it if you want one. [via]
Learn more at Columbia – $400 US
Cha-O-Ha Cyclist Card Multitool
Multitools save space when compared to their individual single-tool counterparts, but despite this most are rather bulky. Not the Cha-O-Ha Cyclist Card Multitool which is theoretically small enough to fit into a wallet (we say it like this because it’s heavy-duty thick-cut metal isn’t the thinnest) and definitely compact enough to slip away incognito in your saddle bag, jersey pocket, or small messenger bag.
The two-part card is made of the same hard-wearing, edge-retaining CPM S35VN Blade Steel as their EDC Card and includes a total of 43 functions if you count each individual wrench, including a tire pry, three spoke wrenches, a truing fork (for straightening disc brakes), a measure, a bottle opener, a few screwdrivers, a bit driver, plus a ton of hex wrenches. And since a card itself won’t give much leverage, a second piece — which holds two 1/4-inch bits — pins onto the Cyclist card to double as a handle. [via]
Learn more at Kickstarter – $35+ US
Bexar Goods Porter Satchel
The Porter Satchel from Bexar Goods was designed for those with a distinguished yet adventurous lifestyle. Crafted out of vegetable-tanned 8-10 ounce English bridle leather and equipped with solid brass hardware and solid copper rivets, the Porter Satchel is built to withstand the elements and last a lifetime. This ruggedly simplistic bag is the perfect accessory for those traversing the wild plains or those journeying through the chaotic world of everyday life.
All bags are individually handcrafted by our expert team with leathers from one of the oldest tanneries still operating in the USA. Carry your belongings with efficient style with the Porter Satchel from Bexar Goods. Never leave home without it. [via]
Learn more – Bexar Goods – $720 US
