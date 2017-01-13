Weekend Essentials #14: Gear for Life

Winter and motorcycles join forces (finally) with the Christini II-Track Snow Utility Bike; dial up togogganing game this snowy season with the Airboard inflatable sled; if water is more your thing check out the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept for some ideas; and tie it all together and hit the road with Casio’s new Pro Trek WSD-F20 – a watch tailor-built for use in the great outdoors with a ruggedized case that includes a digital compass, altimeter, barometer, and for the first time a low-power GPS with downloadable maps.

It’s not only [very slightly] smaller and sleeker than before: the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 is also smarter. The watch is tailor-built for use in the great outdoors with a ruggedized case and includes a digital compass, altimeter, barometer, and for the first time a low-power GPS with downloadable maps. You’ll have to settle for viewing maps on its 1.32-inch color display which is also touch-enabled, but fortunately the WSD-F20 runs Android Wear 2.0 with a user-friendly interface — not to mention Google Assistant for quick voice-powered commands. And when you’re not relying on its full capabilities the watch can switch into timepiece mode on its secondary monochrome display (there are two stacked layers) to extend battery life from about a day to over a month, something which puts most other smartwatches to shame. Though at this price it’s best reserved for individuals making the most of its outdoorsy features. [via]

Learn more at Casio – $500 US

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept

Conceived by Toyota’s Marine Department, the Lexus Sport Yacht is a conceptual one-off to explore how the company’s aesthetic would look on the water. The end result was a sleek, copper-colored bullet of a sport yacht featuring an upper deck and outer hull that seamlessly interconnect. The construction of the yacht features hand-laid, two-piece composite structures made from polyurethane epoxy resin that’s strengthened with carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. What’s really interesting is that the company implemented a duo of 5.0L V8s, the same engines found in their flagship F-Sport performance cars. The individual engines each deliver 440-hp, which gets it up to 49 mph (43 knots). And just like the cars the interiors are decked out in Lexus leather, complemented by wood and glass furnishings, a sofa for six with table and a galley with a kitchen and shower. [via]

Learn more – here

Christini II-Track Snow Utility Bike

Motorcycles and snow might seem like an odd pairing, but they go together just fine aboard the Christini II-Track Snow Utility Bike. This unique bike utilizes the company’s AWD platform to power both the front and rear of the machine, but instead of wheels, it’s moving tracks. The front track lies between a split ski, positioned between the front forks, while the rear track is a standard system, topped by a cargo rack. Using the company’s 450 four-stroke or 300 two-stroke models as a base, the new system can be added on to an existing machine, or purchased new. [via]

Learn more – Christini II-Track Snow Utility Bike

Airboard Inflatable Sled

The snowy season isn’t all bad. You’ve got snowboarding, skiing, building snow sculptures and sledding. Now the age old activity of sledding gets a modern day update with the introduction of the Airboard inflatable sled. Designed to make you feel like you’re hovering over the snow, Airboard was built for the kid in all of us. Piloting the sled is simple too, letting riders steer by shifting their weight from side to side, and when you’re ready to stop, turn your board at a 90-degree angle to your downhill direction. The sled is extremely lightweight and uses reinforced I-beams to absorb shock form the slope’s bumps and unevenness, providing a comfortable experience for the rider. This isn’t some cheap pool toy inflatable either. It’s crafted from high-quality polyurethane covered textiles, and has achieved a speed record of 77 miles per hour on the slopes. [via]

Learn more – Airboard – $300 US