The Plaid Essential Shirt by Outerknown Cascade that focuses on sustainability and style, the Helixot XO 6.2 Waterproof Backpack that won’t fit your laptop but that’s ok, a Stingray-powered Land Rover Defender 110 by shop East Coast Defender, and for non-lethal protection a gun by Supply Salt Co.
Outerknown Cascade Plaid Essential Shirt
Modern brands that focus on sustainability and style in equal measure should be applauded — and enjoyed to the fullest. Such is the case with the Outerknown Cascade Plaid Essential Shirt, made with a yarn-dyed plaid flannel in a striking Pacific Green color. It could quite possibly be the perfect winter shirt for casual and slightly more dressed up situations, between the modern, yet not overly slim, fit and the ability to be worn untucked or tucked in with a grey shawl-collar cardigan.
Also See: Car T-Shirt Maker Blipshift expands Line with Ties, bags, others
With mother of pearl buttons and the kind of design that’s at home on either coast, the details and the resulting product are applause-worthy any way you look at it. And any way you style it — from slim chinos or dark denim to wool trousers — you’re going to earn major style points. The button-down collar keeps it casual, yet it’s more than ready to pair with a knit tie and a navy blazer — then handle some weekend wear, too. [via]
Learn more – Outerknown Cascade Plaid Essential Shirt – $145 US
Helixot XO 6.2 Waterproof Backpack
No, it won’t fit your laptop or tablet, but then again neither device is conducive to being very active. The Helixot XO 6.2 Waterproof Backpack does however liberate you from having to worry about water seeping into and ruining your personal items while sailing, surfing, whitewater rafting, kite surfing, or doing other water sports by way of its coated waterproof fabric that’s held together by welded seams and coupled to a screw cap closing mechanism that doesn’t let so much as a drop of water through.
Also checkout all our bags & luggage
The back-hugging bag also features adjustable pectoral and abdominal straps to get a good, secure fit, and doubles as back protection thanks to rigid support along the spine. [via]
Learn more – Kickstarter for details – roughly $131 US
Corvette-powered Land Rover Defender 110
East Coast Defender making any Land Rover even more badass is nothing new, but Project Pedigree is different because it’s powered by a Corvette engine. Some of you might consider that sacrilegious, but we’re totally on board with the 6.2L Corvette Stingray LS3 V8 outputting 430hp and the BM 6L60 6-speed automatic transmission as opposed to what came stock in this Land Rover Defender 110. This is East Coast Defender after all, so they didn’t stop there.
You’ll like this: 6 Land Rover Defender Models That Rock
Project Pedigree goes throwback in the paint department with a classic two-tone green/white exterior and white wheels. The top got a G4 Expedition roof rack with ladder along with a full-width forward-facing LED light bar and a rear LED work light. As for the interior, you’ll find a Puma dashboard, Puma-style quilted-leather upholstery, power windows, remote entry, alarm, Mom Indy steering wheel, Alpine stereo, GPS and literally everything else you could ever want inside a Defender. [via]
Check it out at – East Coast Defender – $TBD
Salt Supply Co S1 Pepper Spray Gun
Non-lethal home protection in the form of those most threatening of tools, take aim with the Salt Supply Co S1 Pepper Spray Gun. Affording the same long range protection as a regular firearm, the bright yellow gun comes with pepper spray and tear gas rounds meaning you can keep your family safe without spilling any blood. [via]
Learn more – Supply Salt Co. – $350 US
Leave a Reply