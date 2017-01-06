The Plaid Essential Shirt by Outerknown Cascade that focuses on sustainability and style, the Helixot XO 6.2 Waterproof Backpack that won’t fit your laptop but that’s ok, a Stingray-powered Land Rover Defender 110 by shop East Coast Defender, and for non-lethal protection a gun by Supply Salt Co.

Outerknown Cascade Plaid Essential Shirt

Modern brands that focus on sustainability and style in equal measure should be applauded — and enjoyed to the fullest. Such is the case with the Outerknown Cascade Plaid Essential Shirt, made with a yarn-dyed plaid flannel in a striking Pacific Green color. It could quite possibly be the perfect winter shirt for casual and slightly more dressed up situations, between the modern, yet not overly slim, fit and the ability to be worn untucked or tucked in with a grey shawl-collar cardigan.

With mother of pearl buttons and the kind of design that’s at home on either coast, the details and the resulting product are applause-worthy any way you look at it. And any way you style it — from slim chinos or dark denim to wool trousers — you’re going to earn major style points. The button-down collar keeps it casual, yet it’s more than ready to pair with a knit tie and a navy blazer — then handle some weekend wear, too. [via]

Learn more – Outerknown Cascade Plaid Essential Shirt – $145 US

Helixot XO 6.2 Waterproof Backpack