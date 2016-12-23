Weekend Essentials #12: 4 Last Minute Tech Gift Ideas for Christmas 2016

Sure, you’ve only got a couple days until Christmas — and still haven’t bought those gifts. It’s all good. Here are 4 of the latest and greatest things in tech, from the FINsix Dart-C USB-C Laptop Charger to lighten the load; LG’s new ProBeam Laser Projecter which technically isn’t out yet but we had to include it because it’s worthy (sorry); the q-JAYS Anniversary Edition Earphones for high-end music needs; and the Kamerar iPhone 7 Plus Dual Lens Zoom Kit for the iPhone/photographer looking to step up his photo game in 2017.

The iPhone 7 Plus has two lenses, so why settle for a zoom or macro lens that works with just one of the two? Kamerar’s iPhone 7 Plus Dual Lens Zoom Kit features Ztylus optics on each dual-lens unit, which slides into a slot on the included case and can then be retracted or positioned in front of your device’s cameras with the flick of your thumb. The lens sets comes with both a Macro Zoom which allow for shooting extreme closeups and a Fisheye/Telephoto lens that adds a fisheye effect over the standard camera and boosts the zoom on the iPhone’s existing telephoto camera. [via]

Learn more at Kamerar – $45 US

