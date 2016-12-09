Weekend Essentials #11: Gear for the Road

Drones are amazingly useful flying machines that can snap pictures and video from impossible angles and that will likely deliver all sorts of things — your Amazon order, defibrillators, and who knows what else — before long. But in the wrong hands they can be a real problem. Short of shooting them out of the sky with traditional firearms there’s the DroneShield DroneGun. It’s completely safe for bystanders (except perhaps those directly underneath the drone) since it doesn’t actually fire any projectiles, instead jamming the drone’s controls and forcing the machine to land safely despite what it’s looks would have you think. Though for now it’s not available to the layman, and may remain quite difficult to get a hold of for non-governmental bodies. Which is perhaps a good thing if you own a drone since you won’t want just anybody hijacking your pricy flying camera. More here.

Learn more at DroneShield – $TBA

If you’re running low on hydrofluoric acid and can’t afford to leave evidence in your Aztec, the Car Transportation Bag from Pro-Idee is the solution. Forget wrestling with a standard tarp to keep the boot of your SUV tidy. The CTB covers the entire cargo area including side panels, windows and the roof so nothing gets dirty or scratched. The no tool installation is simple: just lay out the CTB, tuck the built in straps into the side doors, spread the load protector over the bumper and hook the straps to the chassis. Strong .15mm plastic tarpaulin fabric can be used infinitum and can be hosed off or wiped down to clean. It’s large enough for standard SUVs and folds down for convenient storage. More here.

Find it at Pro-Idee – roughly $55 US

