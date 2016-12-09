Weekend Essentials #11: Gear for the Road

Eliminate the annoying drones with the DroneShield, haul your cargo with the Car Transportation Bag, stay on time with the new Original Grain chronograph, and tick half your camping list off in one go with the Castle Brook K.U.B.
DroneShield DroneGun
Drones are amazingly useful flying machines that can snap pictures and video from impossible angles and that will likely deliver all sorts of things — your Amazon order, defibrillators, and who knows what else — before long. But in the wrong hands they can be a real problem. Short of shooting them out of the sky with traditional firearms there’s the DroneShield DroneGun. It’s completely safe for bystanders (except perhaps those directly underneath the drone) since it doesn’t actually fire any projectiles, instead jamming the drone’s controls and forcing the machine to land safely despite what it’s looks would have you think. Though for now it’s not available to the layman, and may remain quite difficult to get a hold of for non-governmental bodies. Which is perhaps a good thing if you own a drone since you won’t want just anybody hijacking your pricy flying camera. More here.
Learn more at DroneShield – $TBA
Car Transportation Bag
If you’re running low on hydrofluoric acid and can’t afford to leave evidence in your Aztec, the Car Transportation Bag from Pro-Idee is the solution. Forget wrestling with a standard tarp to keep the boot of your SUV tidy. The CTB covers the entire cargo area including side panels, windows and the roof so nothing gets dirty or scratched. The no tool installation is simple: just lay out the CTB, tuck the built in straps into the side doors, spread the load protector over the bumper and hook the straps to the chassis. Strong .15mm plastic tarpaulin fabric can be used infinitum and can be hosed off or wiped down to clean. It’s large enough for standard SUVs and folds down for convenient storage. More here.
Find it at Pro-Idee – roughly $55 US
Original Grain Watches
The holidays are about giving, but don’t forget yourself. And perhaps the timepiece you plan on wearing through countless parties and into the new year is in need of a refresh. Original Grain’s assortment of wooden watches spans a wide range of styles from the elegant Minimalist to the go-anywhere Alterra Chronograph. The latter, despite being handcrafted of wood and stainless steel, is engineered to resist water to 10 ATM (100 meters) thanks to an epoxy treatment of its exotic wood inlays. Their other offerings include the Classic, the Barrel, and a unique limited-run automatic Jim Beam Edition that’s made with with reclaimed bourbon barrels, powered by a 21-jewel 8215 Miyota movement, and stamped with the bourbon maker’s logo above the six o’clock mark. Perhaps best of all each watch purchased plants the seed for plenty more, not to mention clean air, since Original Grain partners with Trees.org to plant ten trees per. More here.
Grab one at Original Grain – $150+ US (use code GearHungry for 15% off)
Castle Brook K.U.B.
Tick half your camping list off in one go with the Castle Brook K.U.B. Its name stands for Kitchen Utensils Box, and it’s built in California of commercial grade polymers with cutout inner foam that holds everything in their place, not unlike a weapons box. Included is a 10-inch restaurant grade aluminum frypan, a 1.4 litre tea/coffee kettle big enough to make coffee for everyone, four double-walled stainless steel coffee cups, four multi-compartment stainless steel dishes, and four each of serrated butter knives, forks, and table spoons — so you won’t need to raid your kitchen for gear to bring along. It’s also packed with plenty more cooking accessories like a cutting board, a grill grate and brush, a heat resistant oven mitt, a corkscrew, a bottle opener, kitchen tongs, and a chef’s knife, amongst others. In short, basically everything you’ll need to eat well, minus the food and cooking skills. More here.
Hit up Kickstarter for details – $165 US
