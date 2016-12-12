TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

week-in-motors-dec-12-2016
TractionLife Home Page / Featured / Week in Motors: December 12, 2016 [Link Roundup]

Week in Motors: December 12, 2016 [Link Roundup]

by Featured

Ferrari’s latest one-off is a modern take on the 275; Conan O’Brien goes 140 mph in a BMW i8; 2018 Lexus LS coupe teased; Subaru drops new BRZ special edition, and more.

week-in-motors-dec-12-2016Ferrari’s latest one-off is a modern take on the 275

week-in-motors-dec-12-2016-2Conan O’Brien goes 140 mph in a BMW i8, and later putts around in a Trabant

week-in-motors-lexus-ls-teaser2018 Lexus LS Teased Before Early 2017 Debut

week-in-motors-bmw-x2-rumourBMW X2 Could Spawn Range Rover Evoque Convertible Rival

2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition Revealed

2016-cadillac-ats-coupe-review-sideview2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Review: Race-Inspired with a 272-Hp Turbocharged Engine and Improved Handling

More from TractionLife.com the past week:

Ultimate Stereo: $24,000 Lamborghini Ixoost Esavox Speaker System

Weekend Essentials #11: Gear for the Road

Headlight Restoration: How To Bring Back The Light

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Review: Do Families Needs a Premium Minivan?

Australian-Based Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI Is The G-Class Workhorse

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2016 Ford Shelby GT350 mustang

Car Reviews, Featured

2016 Ford Shelby GT350 Review: Modern Muscle Car Perfection?

The 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 offers super car performance at a bargain price. But actually finding one may prove difficult The… Read More »
wolfgang hoffman

Culture Features, Featured

Chat with Wolfgang Hoffmann: New President of Jaguar Land Rover Canada Talks Cars and Strategy

We chat with the company's president about his new role, Jaguar's first SUV, and his love for the E-TYPE. Wolfgang… Read More »
2016 subaru crosstrek review

Featured

2016 Subaru Crosstrek Review: Stiff Competition But Standard AWD Sets It Apart

There's stiffer competition now for the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek but standard AWD sets it apart in a crowded compact crossover… Read More »
2016 toyota highlander xle review

Featured

2016 Toyota Highlander XLE Review: A Well-Appointed Mid-Size SUV

The 2016 Toyota Highlander has established itself as one of the most popular mid-size utility vehicles in the marketplace since arriving… Read More »
2016 cadillac cts review

Featured

2016 Cadillac CTS Review: Updated and Enthusiast-focused

The updated third-generation 2016 Cadillac CTS delivers a driving experience that will appeal to the enthusiast. We review the 3.6L AWD model… Read More »
2017 ford escape review

Featured

In Pictures: 2017 Ford Escape First Drive to Jasper National Park

We spend time with the updated 2017 Ford Escape on a two-day road trip through the majestic Rockies to Jasper… Read More »
2016 toyota tacoma 4x4 double cab review (3 of 11)

Featured

2016 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab Review

We review the revamped 2016 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab - the four-wheeled icon gets even better Review and Photos… Read More »
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d Coupé

Featured

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d Coupe Review: A Diesel-Powered Luxury Crossover

The diesel-powered 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d Coupe favours fuel economy over fun GLE Coupe? "I thought you were driving a coupe… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us