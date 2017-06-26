The Waterproof Ortlieb Duffle RG: From Bag to Backpack

A new duffle for weekend getaways and expedition-level use
Sturdy, rugged and easy to transport, the Ortlieb Duffle is an ideal bag for long road trips, adventurous weekends or a fast-paced holiday. The tough expedition bag is built from tear-resistant, PVC-coated, polyester fabric that’s reinforced at the base, and features large easy-running wheels for high clearance, and an aluminium impact-proof base that resembles a 4×4 sump guard. The bag can be towed with the telescopic handle, carried with the padded carrying strap, or as a backpack when the ground gets rough.
Also check out: Bags and Luggage for any adventure
The watertight zipper can be secured with a lock thanks to the integrated wire hanger and protects your valuables not only from dust and rain, but also from theft. The Ortlieb Duffle RG comes in 34L (qualifies as a carry-on aboard commercial flights), 60L, and 85L, or you can pick up the less bulkier Ortlieb Duffle RS that is very similar but without the handle. [via]
Learn more – Ortlieb Duffle RG – $325-$357 US