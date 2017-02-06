Vessel Wallet: Scroll Through Your Cards and Protect Your Stuff

It’s slimmer and more compact than most Costanza-sized wallets, though the Vessel Wallet really sets itself apart thanks to two unique features: a two-way sliding card compartment and a concealed drawer. The former helps you quickly find the card you’re looking for by swiping the ones in the way downwards before swiping the right one up — somewhat like making your way through modern-day dating app profiles.

It'll hold up to five or six cards in this compartment along with stuff that most wallets end up squishing in the drawer, like gum, a couple of pills, an SD card or flash drive, or even a condom. The compartment is also big and wide enough for cash, though a removable money clip will handle fatter stacks of that nicely. [via] Learn more at Kickstarter – $65 US