Velocifero Mad: A Versatile Commuter with Fat Wheels

You could roll up to your office on a bicycle like all the other keeners. Or you can show up on the Velocifero Mad — an off-road-capable electric scooter that’s a cross between an electric bike and a mini-scooter.

Designed by award-winning designer Alessandro Tartarini, Velocifero’s new scooter dubbed the Mad is a modern, elegant two-wheeler that’s highly customizable and available in six models and five individual motor options between 500 and 1600 watts, along with lead-acid and lithium-ion battery options. You can travel between 19 and 25 miles (30 and 40 km) with the 48V/12Ah lead-acid battery, going up to around 35 miles (56 km) with the lithium option, hitting top speeds of 28 mph (45 km/h) on the 1300- and 1600-watt versions.

With a removable seat, folding handlebars, and various accessories including double headlights, and LCD speedometer, saddle bags, a bamboo footrest, and even a little trailer, to name a few add ons, the Velocifero Mad might be the grown up scooter you’ve been yearning for.

Learn more – Velocifero