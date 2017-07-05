 Vans Moto Leather Classics: From Jackets to Kicks

Vans Moto Leather Classics hi top sk8
Vans Moto Leather Classics: From Jackets to Kicks

Inspired by elements taken from moto jackets, Vans drops the new Moto Leather Classics as part of their Vans Classics footwear lineup in anticipation of the 2017 fall season.

The styling and silhouettes of these kicks is all vintage Vans. Wrapped in premium leather and design cues taken directly from textured leather jackets, the Moto Leather Classics will come in six flavours: The Sk8-Hi Reissue, Old Skool, Classic Slip-On, Court and Court Mid.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of the Classic Slip-ons, except this pair features all-over textured leather to set them apart. The high-top Sk8-Hi Reissue, Old Skool and Court styles find smooth leather toe caps and heel counters coupled with the ridged leather quarter panels. Finished with a blanc de blanc outsole on every pair, the Vans Moto Leather Classics highlight the dressed up leather in three colorways including customary black, madder brown and birch.

Learn more at Vans

Vans Moto Leather Classics

