Valhalla 4x4 Camper: Not Your Typical Sprinter Van

Portland-based Outside Van specialize in converting the Mercedes Sprinter into a drool-worthy, tricked-out camper van with loads of interior space, and dedicated to hauling sports gear into and out of the wild. Their latest custom-made all-in-one camper van is the spectacular “Valhalla”, a kitted out 4WD overlanding vehicle designed for serious gear heads. Based upon the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, the cross-country adventure vehicle features LED light bars, gnarly tires, side and rear ladders, and cross bars up top for hauling paddleboards and other gear.

Inside you´ll find a three-panel bed, custom upholstering, a three-person sofa, a flip-down monitor for entertainment, a high-performance surround sound system, 12 V refrigerators, a fully-enclosed shower, plus all other necessities required to live off-the-grid. Perfect for a hiker, biker, skier, surfer, kiteboarder, full-time adventurer or weekend warrior who doesn´t need all the weight and bulk of a fully equipped camper. [via]

Watch the Valhalla 4×4 Camper Video below:

