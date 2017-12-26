 Veldt Release Their Second Collection of Clean, Modular Helmets for 2018

UK's Veldt Limited Release Their Second Collection of Modular Helmets for 2018

UK’s Veldt Limited Release Their Second Collection of Modular Helmets for 2018

Photos by Veldt

The UK’s Veldt Limited is renowned for their collection of clean, minimalist motorcycle helmets. But they’re not just pretty, the company’s mandate is to create the world’s best possible helmets that are also comfortable while protecting your noggin.

For 2018, Veldt has released their second collection of both vibrant and more subtle helmets that can also be purchased with DOT or ECE certification. The new offerings include 2 glossy, 2 glitter, and 2 gold wave colour schemes that more or less cover all bases in terms of choice, especially combined with the first collection of similar styles.

Available in various configurations for open face riding or chin straps for that more full coverage style, Veldt’s helmets are modular, lightweight employing carbon fibre, and definitely entices us want to pick one up – bike or not.

US$500 – See the collection at Veldt

