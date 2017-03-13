New Twin-Turbo V8-Powered McLaren 720S

It’s lighter, stronger, faster, and sculpted to resemble the curves and edges of the Great White Shark. Yet the McLaren 720S is still absolutely distinctive of the British automaker in the best way possible. Its flowing lines are aerodynamic while providing plenty of air to cool its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 M840T engine that’s capable of outputting 720 horsepower — good for a blisteringly fast 0-60 time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 212 miles per hour.

Also check out: 2015 McLaren 650s Spider Review Despite its supercar status the cabin is adorned with slim pillars that boost visibility, made possible thanks to McLaren’s lightweight and high strength carbon fibre MonoCage II. It’s even faster than your reflexes with electro-hydraulic assisted steering, a 7-speed dual clutch SSG transmission, and next-gen Proactive Chassis Control II that uses a battery of sensors to maximize grip, whatever the surface. And despite, well, all of the above, it’s not as gas guzzling as you’d expect, with a combined fuel efficiency of roughly 22 mpg. [via] Learn more – McLaren 720s