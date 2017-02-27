Track-Ready: New 650-hp 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE Unveiled

Lighter, Tighter with Performance Upgrades, the new 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is made for the track

Off the assembly line, modern muscle cars aren’t typically designed for the track. But powered by a 650-horsepower, supercharged LT4 engine backed by a six-speed manual and a long list of performance upgrades, Chevy’s new 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE plans to change that when it hits dealership later this year.

Also check out: Chevrolet Reviews

The most track-capable Camaro to date, the new ZL1 1LE finds racing-based suspension and aero technologies, as well as exclusive Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer-only tires, in an extreme track performance package, paired to Brembo brakes, including red calipers with the 1LE logo. Standards include dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium audio system, heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.

Main Features:

Lighter: To work those chicanes you need to drop by some weight. The 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE shed 60-pounds via lighter wheels and dampers, along with reduced thickness rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat. New Wheels: New, lightweight forged aluminum wheels are an inch wider but an inch smaller in diameter, front and rear, than standard ZL1 wheels and are used with new Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires that deliver max lateral grip of 1.10g. Adjustable Suspension: completely race-driven, the new suspension features lightweight Multimatic DSSV dampers front and rear for additional wheel and vehicle control. The front-end ride height is adjustable with the front dampers, which are used with all-new, adjustable camber plates. Aerodynamics: and, of course, you need upgraded styling. This Camaro finds a carbon fibre rear wing, specific air deflectors, and dive planes on the front fascia producing grip-generating downforce to help the car stick harder and drive faster in turns.

Pricing for the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE hasn’t been released but expect more info this summer; with production models going on sale late 2017.

Learn more about the Camaro – Chevrolet Camaro