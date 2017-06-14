 The Tinger Track ATV: A Supreme Off-Roader

Tinger Track ATV
The Tinger Track ATV: A Supreme Off-Roader

Photos by HiConsumption.com

Nothing wrong with traditional ATVs and their wheels, but should they not get you where you want to go try hopping on a Tinger Track ATV instead. Tinger’s C500 boasts 500mm tracks that put little pressure on the ground and are backed by reinforced long-travel suspension to make for a comfortable ride, even over rough terrain and at speeds of up to 22 mph. It drives and functions just like a standard ATV with its steering rod for control, choice of a 57 or 68 horsepower engines which both give the vehicle a towing capacity of about 1,750 pounds, and ergonomic seats with backrests. Moreover, its pedal boat-shaped HDPE body is no coincidence: its completely waterproof and actually lets this ATV cross water obstacles without much fuss. [via]

Learn more – Tinger ATV – $TBA

Tinger Track ATV Tinger Track ATV camo

