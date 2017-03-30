 SVØRN Arcus Carabiner Review: Your Keys Will Love You
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

svorn arcus carabiner review
TractionLife Home Page / Gear / Product Reviews / SVØRN Arcus Carabiner Review: Your Keys Will Love You

SVØRN Arcus Carabiner Review: Your Keys Will Love You

by Product Reviews, ToolsPhotos by Amee Reehal

Based out of Sweden, SVØRN is a design house who’s mandate is to simply take everyday mundane objects and transform them into something elegant and, frankly, not-so-mundane. Like, who would think a carabiner could be so sexy?

They focus on the art of sculpted design unlike many of the other industrial designers on the market; pairing sophistication with balanced proportions and shapes. And leaning towards the colour black — can’t go wrong with black. Ever. This allows a SVØRN object’s shape to be the element that makes all the visual impact instead of relying on loud, bright colours. There’s also a strong tribal vibe to all of SVORN’s pieces.

Right now, the Swedish designer offers three products: the Fenrir Pendant ($65 US), the Makt Money Clip ($45 US), and the Arcus Carabiner we got our hands on keys on here.

svorn arcus carabiner review

Arcus Carabiner

Priced at $39.95 for this sculpted Arcus Carabiner, the company really has taken on their slogan of an extraordinary take on an ordinary object with it fairly straight-forward product that essentially holds your keys ( and no rock climbing with this carabiner – just so we’re clear!).

Aside from the beautiful design, the Chinese-made Arcus is lighter than you might think so you’re not compromising function and convenience nor hauling around a piece of art that looks great but weights a ton. Crafted from zinc alloy, this piece is sized just right and slides into your pocket no problem. Provided you’re not a janitor with 100-plus keys. The only issue? Avoiding the inevitable scuffs and scratches on something that looks this cool.

Learn more – SVØRN Arcus Carabiner

Arcus Specs:

  • Composition: Zinc alloy, Chrome Noir nish
  • Dimensions: 3.11” x 1.4” (7.9 cm x 3.6 cm)
  • Weight: 1.41 oz. (40 grams)
  • Physical Vapor Deposition Finish Protection
  • Includes one Chrome Noir split ring (comes in a nice little box too; great for shipping gift)

 svorn arcus carabiner review

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

BFGoodrich Winter T/A KSI Tire review

Product Reviews, Tire Reviews

Review: New BFGoodrich Winter T/A KSI Tires

The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) says in its 2016 Winter Tire Report that 30 per cent of… Read More »
Grypmat Tool Mat

Tools

Grypmat Tool Mat: The Grippy, Flexible Solution for Mechanics

You don’t need to work on airplane engines to appreciate the versatility of the Grypmat Tool Mat. This bright orange… Read More »

Tools

Roav Dashtop: World's First Dashboard Computer

More than a Head-up Display Your car and phone both contain computers. Thing is they usually don’t interface with one another… Read More »
weekend-essentials-black-friday-gear-2016

Best Survival Knives, Gear

Weekend Essentials #10: 5 Badass Black Friday Gift Ideas For Men

Are you looking for Black Friday door-crashers and 'mind-blowing-one-day-only!' gear and garb? You won't find that here. But checkout these… Read More »
BuchholzBerlin Branch Knife Rack

Best Survival Knives, Home Life

Garage Needs: The BuchholzBerlin Branch Knife Rack For Rustic Style

A simple, organic knife rack by BuchholzBerlin that'll look sweet in any room.  Products made of wood are normally shaped and sculpted but… Read More »

Best Survival Knives, Play Outside, The Latest Multi-Tools

Weekend Essentials #9: Gear for the Road

The two-in-one Kootek K1 Survival Flashlight, the functional computer for your wrist by CMRA, a new understated bag by Hard… Read More »
weekend essentials 7 oct 21 2016

Best Survival Knives, Play Outside

Weekend Essentials #7: Gear for the Road

The new Nintendo Switch for those who take video games on the road (we don't judge), the Mission Workshop Meridian… Read More »

Play Outside, The Latest Multi-Tools

Weekend Essentials #6: Gear for the Road

The space-saving Que Collapsible Bottle, the compact wood-burning Solo Stove Bonfire, the stainless steel Talon multitool by Tactica, and the latest clean and… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us