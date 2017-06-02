Big Goals: Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special at Nürburgring [Video]

The new Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special looks to set a new Nürburgring lap record for a four-door sedan

The undisputed rally and track champ WRX STI keeps getting better after all these years, and now the Japanese automaker has taken it even further with the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special which will actually see production with more info on June 8th.

Attempting to set a new Nürburgring lap record for a four-door sedan, Subaru gives us a glimpse into their Type R spec STI with this behind-the-scenes video.

Aside from the video and a teaser shot of some close-up carbon fibre, we don’t have much info. But we’ll bring it to you once we get more details about this Type RA NBR Special STI.

The 2018 WRX STI – for the rest of us

For the rest of us – not setting world records at the Nürburgring – there’s the WRX and WRX STI that starts at $26,995US, available this month in June. And to be honest, most of us will only utilize like 15% of the performance aptitude of a vehicle that offers more than we’d ever need for everyday driving. But we digress.

The WRX finds a 268-horsepower 2.0-litre direct-injection turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine mated with either a six speed manual transmission or a sport-tuned Sport Lineartronic automatic transmission; the 305-hp WRX STI gets the 2.5L dual overhead cam, 16-valve engine.

