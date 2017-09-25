 Subaru Finally Reveals a BRZ STI Sport Edition: Only 100 Units

The Subaru BRZ STI Sport Edition: Only 100 Units Produced

by Subaru, Subaru News

Fans of the real-wheel drive BRZ have been longing for a more robust STI version, and now they have it. Sort of. Only in Japan. Only 100 made available.

The only thing missing when Subaru’s first rear-wheel drive roadster hit the market in 2012 was an STI version. And now we’ve got one — except it’s a Japanese-only offering with only 100 units being produced, sold through a lottery-style system. In other words: likely no chance any of us will be getting into one.

Officially making its debut at the upcoming 2017 Tokyo Motor Show next month, this STI-trimmed BRZ comes in a soft Cool Grey Khaki paint scheme paired to a set of exclusive BRZ black alloy wheels. Most of the upgrades appear to be cosmetic with little info on the powertrain and performance differences versus the stock BRZ, so we’ll need to wait until Tokyo to find out. Though the suspension on this BRZ STI is retuned, we’re told.

We’ll have more info on the Subaru BRZ STI edition late October following the motor show, so check back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

