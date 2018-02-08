 2018 Subaru 50th Anniversary Models: All 1,050 Units On Sale Now

Subaru 50th Anniversary Models
2018 Subaru 50th Anniversary Models: Only 1,050 Units Available

by Subaru, Subaru NewsPhotos by Subaru

If you’re shopping for a 2018 special edition Subaru now might be your chance

The Japanese automaker celebrates 50-years of business in the United States. To kick off the party, Subaru of America (SOA) is rolling out a limited edition of each its models across the lineup, all being debuted at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

Limited to 1,050 units in total, the special editions include all models with exception of the all-new 7-passenger 2019 Ascent. All shipped in one colour – appropriately, in Heritage Blue – arriving with a satin chrome exterior trim, badging, and a SOA 50th anniversary emblem to separate these premium versions from the pack.

As you’d expect, all models are based on the highest trim levels currently available so they’re packed with standard features including EyeSight; and the interiors are premium only. But for that extra celebratory touch, these special Subies also find the 50th Anniversary logo embroidered on the front seats and carpeted floor mats. Plus, black upholstery throughout with contrasting silver stitching paired to silver seatbelts for good measure.

To learn more Subaru’s heritage in America check out their micro site here.

50th anniversary Subaru models, release date and pricing ($USD)

These limited quantity Subarus are already on sale across the US. Pricing below:

Model

Trim

Production

MSRP*

MSRP* + DD

BRZ

Limited

250

$29,940

$30,800

Crosstrek

2.0i Limited

1,050

$30,040

$30,955

Forester

2.5i Touring

2.0 XT Touring

800

250

$33,390

$36,390

$34,305

$37,305

Impreza

2.0i Limited (4dr)

2.0i Limited (5dr)

500

550

$28,340

$28,840

$29,200

$29,700

Legacy

2.5i Limited

3.6R Limited

800

250

$31,490

$33,840

$32,350

$34,700

Outback

2.5i Limited

3.6R Limited

800

250

$35,080

$37,280

$35,995

$38,195

WRX

WRX STI

Limited

Limited

600

200

$35,495

$41,195

$36,355

$42,055

*MSRP excludes Destination and Delivery (D&D) charges. Crosstrek, Forester, Outback D&D is $915. D&D for BRZ, Impreza, Legacy, WRX and WRX STI is $860. Retailers in Alaska are charged an additional $150.

