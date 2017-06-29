 Stephen Curry and INFINITI Hookup to Launch New Q50 Sports Sedan

INFINITI and Stephen Curry announce global partnership
Stephen Curry and INFINITI Hookup to Launch New Q50 Sports Sedan

INFINITI teams up with NBA All-Star Stephen Curry as their new global brand ambassador

The NBA’s two-time MVP, four-time All-Star, leading scorer in 2016, plus a couple Championships under his belt, the Golden State Warriors main man Stephen Curry can now add INFINITI Global Brand Ambassador to his repertoire.

Steph’s role involves promoting the luxury Japanese brand across the globe, starting with a campaign to help launch the new Q50 sports sedan this summer.

As Curry puts it, “INFINITI is a brand that I’ve known and admired because of its strong heritage of performance, design and groundbreaking technologies. I’m drawn to their brand values and passion for their craft and thrilled to be working with INFINITI to help tell stories of people who are driven to do more to realize their potential,”

INFINITI is equally as happy, and why wouldn’t they be, partnering with a proven leader, champion, and one of the greatest shooters in basketball history. “We are very excited to partner with Steph,” says Melissa Bell, INFINITI Head of Global Marketing, “We both share a common mindset, passion and dedication, and I look forward to working with Steph to have him be part of the INFINITI family.”

Watch for new campaigns rolling out in the coming year with Steph Curry and INFINITI, starting with the Q50 in the coming months.

Learn more – INFINITI Q50

