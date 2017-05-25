Park and Jet: Stan the Valet Parking Robot Does the Work

Stan the valet parking robot takes park n’ jet to a whole new level

Developed by Stanley-Robotics, Stan is a valet parking robot set to revolutionize the way cars get parked. Currently in use at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, each Stan robot can take over 20,000 to 30,000 cars a year and manage 400 parking spaces at a time. In addition to not actually having to park the car yourself, the robots don’t require annoying things like lines, lights and pay boxes, which means costs will decrease for the owners of the lots and hopefully for the rest of the us as well.

While you don’t get to interact with Stan directly, the entire parking experience is improved by his presence. You reserve a spot online and head to the garage section you’re directed to. Park your car in the secure garage spot and take the keys with you. The system also records your flight details, so Stan will pick your car up and make sure it’s in the garage waiting when you get back. Sure beats the hell out of searching for a parking spot in the long term section at the airport. [via]

