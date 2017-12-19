 2019 Jeep Cherokee Sneak Peak: Updated Look & More Engine Choices

2019 Jeep Cherokee Sneak Peak: Updated Styling & More Engine Choices

2019 Jeep Cherokee customers will have more fuel-efficient powertrain options

The Cherokee has come a long way since the Wagoneer days, shrinking in size along the way from a full-size family hauler to a more nimble mid-size SUV off-roader.

Today, still in its 5th-generation guise since 2013, Jeep is updating their popular Cherokee for 2019 with an updated exterior design the company feels is more premium. From what we can, the 2019 model finds a reworked front end to include a larger fog light treatment, and those skinny headlights appear to be have grown into a more conservative style that may appeal to more people.

2019 Jeep Cherokee interior

New 2019 Cherokee Engines

Currently, with 8 Cherokee trims available – from the entry-level Latitude with FWD to the more capable Overland – Jeep has only offered a single 2.4L I4 MultiAir engine across the board. For 2019, Jeep will be adding even more fuel-efficient powertrain options to the lineup.

Also read: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pricing Announced: Orders Start August 10

So expect more premium, updated styling with lower fuel-consuming engines. Jeep will unveil the 2019 Cherokee at the upcoming 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, so we’ll have details then.

Meantime, more info on the Cherokee here: Cherokee USA | Cherokee Canada

2019 Jeep Cherokee silver rear 2019 Jeep Cherokee front red

 

