 SignalWear’s Smart Motorcycle Gloves with LED Turn Signals
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

SignalWear Smart Motorcycle Gloves
TractionLife Home Page / Gear / Tools / SignalWear’s Smart Motorcycle Gloves with LED Turn Signals

SignalWear’s Smart Motorcycle Gloves with LED Turn Signals

by Tools

World’s first ‘smart’ motorcycle gloves with built-in signal blinking technology

Often, the best ideas come from unfortunate incidents. When Troy De Baca, CEO and Co-Founder of SignalWear, got into a bike accident back in 2012, the veteran rider was afraid to hit the road again doing what he loved.

“Ever since then, I’ve been working on different ways for motorcyclists to be safer and be seen when they’re on the road. Both of SignalWear’s features can only make traveling on a motorcycle safer for the rider and other motorists, as well. There’s no product like this on the market today,” he states.

Hence, the world’s first smart motorcycle gloves were born, and launched on kickstarter today. The gloves have a super-bright chevron LEDs that activate with a multi-function push I/O button, dubbed the Lane Changer. The button can be pushed to manually activate an LED blinker with a micro switch in the thumb of the glove or by tilt activation. This is one of the many smart features that allow a rider to activate the LED’s by using the recommended two wheel safety hand signals for right and left turns.

Also check out our Motorcycle Features

The other cool glove-activation mode includes the SignalBox: a mode hardwired in the motorcycle’s existing blinker system, signalling the glove to blink in conjunction with the turn signal. With enough funding, SignalWear plans to add additional innovative features to their smart gloves, including hands free GPS navigation and more Bluetooth functionality.

Learn more at Kickstarter

SignalWear smart motorcycle gloves signal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

svorn arcus carabiner review

Product Reviews, Tools

SVØRN Arcus Carabiner Review: Your Keys Will Love You

Based out of Sweden, SVØRN is a design house who’s mandate is to simply take everyday mundane objects and transform… Read More »
Grypmat Tool Mat

Tools

Grypmat Tool Mat: The Grippy, Flexible Solution for Mechanics

You don’t need to work on airplane engines to appreciate the versatility of the Grypmat Tool Mat. This bright orange… Read More »

Tools

Roav Dashtop: World's First Dashboard Computer

More than a Head-up Display Your car and phone both contain computers. Thing is they usually don’t interface with one another… Read More »
weekend-essentials-black-friday-gear-2016

Best Survival Knives, Gear

Weekend Essentials #10: 5 Badass Black Friday Gift Ideas For Men

Are you looking for Black Friday door-crashers and 'mind-blowing-one-day-only!' gear and garb? You won't find that here. But checkout these… Read More »
BuchholzBerlin Branch Knife Rack

Best Survival Knives, Home Life

Garage Needs: The BuchholzBerlin Branch Knife Rack For Rustic Style

A simple, organic knife rack by BuchholzBerlin that'll look sweet in any room.  Products made of wood are normally shaped and sculpted but… Read More »

Best Survival Knives, Play Outside, The Latest Multi-Tools

Weekend Essentials #9: Gear for the Road

The two-in-one Kootek K1 Survival Flashlight, the functional computer for your wrist by CMRA, a new understated bag by Hard… Read More »
weekend essentials 7 oct 21 2016

Best Survival Knives, Play Outside

Weekend Essentials #7: Gear for the Road

The new Nintendo Switch for those who take video games on the road (we don't judge), the Mission Workshop Meridian… Read More »

Play Outside, The Latest Multi-Tools

Weekend Essentials #6: Gear for the Road

The space-saving Que Collapsible Bottle, the compact wood-burning Solo Stove Bonfire, the stainless steel Talon multitool by Tactica, and the latest clean and… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us