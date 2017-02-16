The Road-Legal Aston Martin-Red Bull AM-RB 001 Concept Hypercar

Road-legal, only 150 units produced, and available in 2019. Good luck.

We got a first glimpse of the concept AM-RB 001 back in July 2016 from Aston Martin’s home base in England, but the sleek and shiny hypercar made its official global debut today at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, just prior to the AJAC Car of Year announcements.

Partnership with Multimatic

The main deal here is the design and build of the AM-RB 001 — partnering with Red Bull Advanced Technologies with their knowledge in the design and builds of ultra-competitive, championship-winning Formula One cars, plus technology partner One-77, this new Aston Martin concept is constructed from carbon fibre by world-leading composite experts, Multimatic, based in Ontario, Canada. The overall result? Lightweight construction.

High-revving 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine

Aston Martin put their trust in legendary engine builder Cosworth. The UK-based company will bring all its Formula One and high performance production engine experience to bear in the design and manufacture of the AM-RB 001’s bespoke, 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Mated to Aston Martin-Red Bull AM-RB 001’s all-new engine is a bespoke 7-speed paddle-shift transmission. Designed and manufactured by Ricardo, to Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ specification, the gearbox will be the perfect partner to Cosworth’s V12. Conforming to the radical hypercar’s ethos of minimal mass and maximum efficiency and led by Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ simulation work, Ricardo will deploy intelligent engineering solutions to achieve Newey’s uncompromising goals.

150 Units Ship in 2019

Best part? The Aston Martin-Red Bull AM-RB 001 concept hypercar is road-legal. Imagine seeing this beast in your rear view mirror. But the chances are unlikely with only 150 units being produced to include prototypes and track-only versions. If you’re still interested, deliveries of the AM-RB 001 start in 2019.

