Revology Car’s Resurrected 1967 Shelby GT500 for US$219,000

Classic Style Meets Modern Tech in this 1967 Shelby GT500 Reproduction

Florida-based Revology Cars – specializing in bringing vintage Mustangs to life – is the team behind this stunning reproduction of the 1967 Shelby GT500. Curbside, it looks original but inside and under the hood, it’s all new. Power comes from a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 Roush Performance engine that cranks out 600-hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. 4-wheel disc brakes provide stopping power and feature slotted 330mm rotors & 4-piston calipers. The modern interior features AC, leather seating, keyless entry, Bluetooth, & remote trunk release, plus power windows and door locks. This beauty rolls on satin silver custom wheels too: V45, 17×8 in the front and 17×9.5″ rear, including stainless steel center cap with laser etched “Revology” logo in the centre.

Available with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmissions, Revology’s resurrected ’67 Shelby GT500 rings in at US$219,000 and US$222,840, respectively.

If you like old-school rebuilds, check out our feature of this sick 1977 Celica Turbo: