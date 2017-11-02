 Revology Car's Resurrected 1967 Shelby GT500 for US$219,000

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Revology Cars 1967 Shelby GT500
TractionLife Home Page / Ford / Revology Car’s Resurrected 1967 Shelby GT500 for US$219,000

Revology Car’s Resurrected 1967 Shelby GT500 for US$219,000

by Ford

Classic Style Meets Modern Tech in this 1967 Shelby GT500 Reproduction

Florida-based Revology Cars – specializing in bringing vintage Mustangs to life – is the team behind this stunning reproduction of the 1967 Shelby GT500. Curbside, it looks original but inside and under the hood, it’s all new. Power comes from a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 Roush Performance engine that cranks out 600-hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. 4-wheel disc brakes provide stopping power and feature slotted 330mm rotors & 4-piston calipers. The modern interior features AC, leather seating, keyless entry, Bluetooth, & remote trunk release, plus power windows and door locks. This beauty rolls on satin silver custom wheels too: V45, 17×8 in the front and 17×9.5″ rear, including stainless steel center cap with laser etched “Revology” logo in the centre.

Available with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmissions, Revology’s resurrected ’67 Shelby GT500 rings in at US$219,000 and US$222,840, respectively.

If you like old-school rebuilds, check out our feature of this sick 1977 Celica Turbo:

Classic Charm, Modern Muscle: 1977 Toyota Celica Turbo Tuned to Perfection

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 shelby baja raptor front

Ford, Ford News, Overland

Shelby Baja Raptor: The Most Insane 2018 F-150 Raptor Yet?

Shelby unveils their latest off-road creation with the new $116,815 US Baja Raptor getting major upgrades to the suspension, power,… Read More »
2017 Ford Fusion Sport Review (4 of 14)

Ford, Ford Reviews

2017 Ford Fusion Sport Review: The 325-hp Unassuming Sedan

Ford bolts one of its most power-dense engines into what is arguably its most pedestrian car. We review the 2017… Read More »
f-22 f-150 raptor sideview

Ford, Ford News

The Fighter Jet Inspired F-22 F-150 Raptor

The one-of-a-kind Ford F-22 F-150 Raptor pickup sells at auction for $300,000 and helps encourage youth involvement in aviation. Based… Read More »
2018 ford ecosport first look 6

Ford, Ford Reviews

First Look: Ford's All-New 2018 EcoSport Compact SUV

Ford Prepares Two New Offerings For The SUV Arena For 2018, including the all-new 2018 EcoSport The Ford Motor Company seemingly… Read More »
2018 ford expedition first look 9

Ford, Ford Reviews

First Look: Up-Close with Ford's New 2018 Expedition Full-Size SUV

Ford Prepares Two New Offerings For The SUV Arena For 2018, including the all-new 2018 Ford Expedition full-size SUV The… Read More »
2017 Ford F-150 SuperCrew

Ford, Ford F-150 Reviews

In Pictures: 2017 Ford F-150 SuperCrew with New 10-Speed Automatic

Equipped with a new 10-speed gearbox, the 2017 Ford F-150 4x4 SuperCrew puts cabin comfort front and centre Along with its… Read More »
2018 limited edition focus rs

Ford, Ford News

2018 Limited-Edition Focus RS: The People Spoke, Ford Listened

Only 1500 Units of the 2018 Limited-Edition Focus RS to celebrate the end of run of this generation of hot… Read More »
2018 ford expedition

Ford, Ford News

All-New 2018 Ford Expedition: Back Up Your Trailer Like a Champ

Piloting and parking a full-size SUV like the 2018 Ford Expedition is hard enough for some, let alone trying to… Read More »

join our newsletter