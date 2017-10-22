 Revised 2018 Lexus CT Hybrid Hatch: Sportier Looks & Updated Cabin

Lexus CT Hatchback Gets Sportier Updates for 2018

by Lexus, Lexus NewsPhotos by Lexus

Refreshed and revised for 2018, the Lexus CT hybrid hatch gets new styling with more features

For 2018, Lexus has refined their CT 5-door — the world’s first luxury hybrid hatchback, by the way — with an updated exterior look and more features in the cabin. From new colours choices and tweaked bodywork to a trimmed down grade walk and choices, the 2018 Lexus CT looks to build on the hatch’s established strengths as an efficient, city-friendly daily cruiser.

New 2018 CT Configurations

The new, more simplified trim structure now includes SE, Luxury F Sport, and Premier, with additional SE Plus Pack and F Sport Premier Pack models. And all models above the SE grade now find the Lexus Safety System+ as standard.

revised 2018 lexus ct hybrid hatchback front grille

Appearance Updates: Revised front grill & Additions to the rear

The exterior styling for 2018 has been freshened up, in an attempt to make it more ’emotional and sporty,’ according to Lexus, catering to a younger market looking to step into a luxury hatch but have a concern for the environment.

The CT’s new front-end includes a new grill that does away with an integrated bumper section that used to divide its upper and lower sections, in lieu of a new, bolder mesh pattern. The fog lights find a new metallic grey bezels inside sharp-edged surrounds. The daytime running lights retain their arrowhead pattern, but repositioned on the higher level CT Premier and CT F Sport Premier Pack, nestled above the single-projector bi-LED headlamps.

Also check out: 2017 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid Review

Adding to a more sportier stance, the rear end has been revised also, including the addition of new, more efficient L-shaped taillights that find turn indicators repositioned to the lower portion of the lamps. Complimenting the fog lights up front, the rear reflector bezels are also in metallic grey; and a new tailgate garnish has also been added for 2018.

revised 2018 lexus ct hybrid hatchback rear design

Interior changes: Bigger screen & F Sport enhancements

In the cockpit, the nav system finds a significantly bigger screen this year with a new split-screen function; size going from 7-inches to 10.3-inches. On the Premier and F Sport Premier Pack, this Lexus Premium Navigation System will come standard and optional on the CT Luxury trim. The top-level CT Hybrid F Sport finds the most interior enhancements of the bunch, including more black-themed design additions for a more aggressive look and feel.

Power for the 2018 CT Hybrid remains the same with low NOx and near-zero particulate emissions, along with a 74.3 mpg (city and highway combined) rated fuel economy.

Learn more – 2018 Lexus CT

