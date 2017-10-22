Revised 2018 Lexus CT Hybrid Hatch: Sportier Looks & Updated Cabin

Refreshed and revised for 2018, the Lexus CT hybrid hatch gets new styling with more features

For 2018, Lexus has refined their CT 5-door — the world’s first luxury hybrid hatchback, by the way — with an updated exterior look and more features in the cabin. From new colours choices and tweaked bodywork to a trimmed down grade walk and choices, the 2018 Lexus CT looks to build on the hatch’s established strengths as an efficient, city-friendly daily cruiser.

New 2018 CT Configurations

The new, more simplified trim structure now includes SE, Luxury F Sport, and Premier, with additional SE Plus Pack and F Sport Premier Pack models. And all models above the SE grade now find the Lexus Safety System+ as standard.

Appearance Updates: Revised front grill & Additions to the rear

The exterior styling for 2018 has been freshened up, in an attempt to make it more ’emotional and sporty,’ according to Lexus, catering to a younger market looking to step into a luxury hatch but have a concern for the environment.

The CT’s new front-end includes a new grill that does away with an integrated bumper section that used to divide its upper and lower sections, in lieu of a new, bolder mesh pattern. The fog lights find a new metallic grey bezels inside sharp-edged surrounds. The daytime running lights retain their arrowhead pattern, but repositioned on the higher level CT Premier and CT F Sport Premier Pack, nestled above the single-projector bi-LED headlamps.

Also check out: 2017 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid Review

Adding to a more sportier stance, the rear end has been revised also, including the addition of new, more efficient L-shaped taillights that find turn indicators repositioned to the lower portion of the lamps. Complimenting the fog lights up front, the rear reflector bezels are also in metallic grey; and a new tailgate garnish has also been added for 2018.

Interior changes: Bigger screen & F Sport enhancements

In the cockpit, the nav system finds a significantly bigger screen this year with a new split-screen function; size going from 7-inches to 10.3-inches. On the Premier and F Sport Premier Pack, this Lexus Premium Navigation System will come standard and optional on the CT Luxury trim. The top-level CT Hybrid F Sport finds the most interior enhancements of the bunch, including more black-themed design additions for a more aggressive look and feel.

Power for the 2018 CT Hybrid remains the same with low NOx and near-zero particulate emissions, along with a 74.3 mpg (city and highway combined) rated fuel economy.

Learn more – 2018 Lexus CT