Refreshed 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Debut in Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz gives its 2018 S-Class a thorough update with new tech, safety, and driver technology

The refreshed 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan has been shown ahead of the 2017 Shanghai auto show this week. As always, Mercedes’ flagship sedan comes in several flavours from the base model all the way to the top-spec AMG variants.

The biggest news for the German automaker’s flagship sedan is the brand’s latest Intelligent Drive suite of active safety and driver assistance tech. The automaker says the new features bring the S-Class closer to autonomous driving.

New Tech

New tech includes Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, and Route-Based Speed Adaptation where the car anticipates speed reduction based on map data such as bends, junctions, roundabouts, toll booths, and exit ramps.

Other features include Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic function, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Car-to-X communication, and Pre-Safe Plus. The new S-Class also gets trick safety features that first debuted on the E-Class like Pre-Safe Impulse Side, which can inflate the seat bolsters when an imminent side impact is detected t0 move the occupant up to 2.75 inches away from the crash zone; and Pre-Safe Sound, which omits an interference signal that can help prevent hearing loss in the event of a crash.

refresh V-12 model’s front grille is now standard across the lineup. Around back, there is a new rear bumper and new taillights. There are also two new 20-inch wheel choices.

Three new upholstery choices have been added including Silk Beige/Deep-Sea Blue, Magma Grey/Espresso Brown, and Mahogany/Silk Beige. Other interior updates include a new three-spoke steering wheel and new generation of the automaker’s COMAND multimedia system.

Under the hood

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S450 and S450 4Matic are powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine making 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, while the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 and S560 4Matic are powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 making 463 hp and 516 lb-ft. Both engines are backed by a new nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. Rear-drive is standard, while 4Matic models feature the automaker’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The S560 nomenclature replaces the previous S550 name. [via]

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Gallery: