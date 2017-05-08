The RC Flying Car by Hammacher Schlemmer

Ground to air, this RC flying car will hit speeds of 67 mph on the road

Think about it: you’re racing your RC car along the ground when an unexpected obstacle suddenly blocks your path. Instead of crashing, the car zooms into the air where you continue controlling it in flight. If that sounds like more fun than Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, then you have to check out this RC flying car from Hammacher Schlemmer.

With a scaled ground speed of 67 mph, this race car shaped drone can be maneuvered like other RC cars from up to 130 feet away using the included 2.4 GHz radio remote control. Take sharp fast and furious left and right turns while driving on the ground and then in the air enjoy 360° movement that includes spins, loops, and rolls. The flying car’s built-in rechargeable battery provides up to five-minute flight times from a full charge using the included USB charger. [via]

Learn more – Hammacher Schlemmer – $59.95 US